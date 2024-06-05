Caitlin Clark Responds To Pat McAffee Calling Her A ‘White Bitch’

When there’s already a huge controversy happening in the WNBA, sports commentator Pat McAfee's words add a layer to it. He started the drama by referring to the champion, Caitlin Clark with a derogatory term. McAfee uttered words that he later regretted.

The day after facing intense backlash for referring to Caitlin Clark as a "white bitch" on his ESPN show, Pat McAfee addressed the controversy on Tuesday. McAfee acknowledged the widespread condemnation and mentioned his intention was not to be derogatory. In a recent conversation, he mentioned how Clark reacted to his apology.

Caitlin Clark's unexpected response

Despite the comment controversy, Caitlin Clark's response to Pat McAfee's remark was one of understanding and forgiveness. McAfee revealed that Clark assured him there was "no blood" between them and she “appreciates” his gesture.

“Clark did not feel disrespected and that obviously makes me feel a little bit better,” he further added.

On similar lines, McAfee acknowledged that he had learned how people felt bad due to his remark. On June 4, McAfee took to his X handle and added a new post showcasing his other episode live on his YouTube channel which has Clark's words. Here’s when he ushered the comment.

McAfee commented, "I would like the media people to continue to say, ‘This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class.’ Nah, just call it for what it is—there’s one white bitch for the Indiana team who is a superstar, and it is because she stayed in Iowa and put an entire state on her back and took a program from nothing to a multiple-year success story”.

Furthermore, according to the Obsessed News, wearing the black tank top the former football punter added said, “Obviously that’s a massive fuck up on my end, I apologize for that. I did reach out to Caitlin Clark through the [Indiana] Fever PR, sent an apology, and then got a message back that said it was all good.”

Caitlin Clark Vs Angel Reese - rivals in the spotlight

Broadcasting from Indianapolis, where Clark is based, McAfee commented on the Indiana Fever's game against the Chicago Sky. He criticized the praise directed at the WNBA's rookie class, advocating for recognition solely for Clark. It was started by an incident involving Chennedy Carter and Angel Reese.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are the two WNBA rookies, who have been champions of the league with their performances. Clark’s impressive 30-point game and Reese’s first professional double-double have heightened the excitement. Their college rivalry, likened to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson’s, has fueled public interest.

Amidst this, Clark faced a rough play from Chennedy Carter which further sparked tension. Their respective teams, Indiana Fever, and Chicago Sky are set to face each other in an upcoming match that also marks the beginning of the Commissioner’s Cup, an in-season tournament with a $500,000 prize.

Meanwhile, Pat McAfee's comment on this incident has started the controversy with derogatory terms which first aimed to highlight her superstar status but sparking backlash instead.

