Caitlin Clark Reveals Reason Behind Liking Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement

Despite being a relatively new celebrity, Caitlin Clark, the star of Indiana Fever, is already using her platform to support social causes. The all-time NCAA scoring champion praised Taylor Swift's Tuesday night endorsement of Kamala Harris, especially when she included links for voter registration.

Clark expressed her opinions after liking Swift's Instagram post, according to Matthew Byrne of ClutchPoints.

“I think for myself. I have this amazing platform. I think the biggest thing would be to just encourage people to register to vote,” Clark said.

“I think for myself, this is the second time that I can vote in an election at age 22, I could vote when I was 18. I think that's the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have, that’s the same thing Taylor did, and continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have, the policies they're supporting, I think that's the biggest thing you could do. That's what I recommend to every single person that has that opportunity in our country.”

Clark's remarks were made a day after Harris had his first debate with former President Donald Trump. Swift shared a photo of herself cuddling her cat on Instagram shortly after the ninety-minute debate concluded, along with a statement urging her followers to cast ballots and endorsing Harris.

Clark has experience dealing with societal issues in the past. The Iowa alum has never made any contentious remarks regarding race, but her very status as a white person at the pinnacle of a Black-dominated sport has caused a stir.

Even though Clark might not have requested to become a public figure, generational athletes will inevitably find themselves in that role. What the Fever's leader does with it is still to be seen, but based on her remarks regarding voter registration, it appears that she is involved in life outside of basketball.

