Caitlin Clark Sells Out 20,356-seat Capital One Arena in 30 Minutes

Indiana Fever's superstar rookie Caitlin Clark is capturing hearts all across the United States. Every city she plays in sees arenas sold out, and last night's performance at Washington's Capital One Arena was no exception.

Throughout the year, every game featuring Caitlin Clark has been a sellout. This underscores her status as a truly generational athlete who is taking the WNBA by storm.

16k Extra Tickets Sold in Just 30 Minutes

On June 7th, 2024, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever were scheduled to play against the Washington Mystics at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, which has a capacity of 4,111. Due to Clark's immense popularity, all tickets were quickly sold out.

However, there was still immense demand for the tickets which led the Mystics to move the match to the 20,356-seat Capital One Arena. Remarkably, the 16,000 extra seats sold out in just 30 minutes.

This phenomenal ticket demand highlights the Caitlin Clark mania amongst the fans as it is extremely rare for anyone to fill 16,000 seats in such a short time. Clark and the Indiana Fever drew a sellout crowd of 20,333 fans at Capital One Arena, marking the WNBA’s most-attended game in 17 years.

Despite the teams having a combined record of 3-20, the game achieved the first-ever $1 million-plus gate for the Washington Mystics.

Clark’s immense popularity is evident, attracting crowds eager to witness her greatness and serving as a role model to young girls everywhere.

Caitlin Clark Lights Up Mystics

Caitlin Clark didn't disappoint the sold-out arena in Washington as she torched the home team Mystics. Clark scored 30 points, dished out 6 assists, grabbed 8 rebounds, and also showcased her defensive prowess with 4 steals. Clark was particularly lethal from 3-point territory, making 7 of 13 three-pointers.

Check out Clark's Highlights against the Washington Mystics -

Caitlin Clark’s seven 3s tied the WNBA rookie record for most three-pointers in a game, a record she now shares with Crystal Robinson. Additionally, her seven 3s set a new Fever franchise record, surpassing Tamika Catchings' previous record of six set in 2002.

However, Clark committed eight turnovers which was her eighth game this season with five or more turnovers. This suggests that ball handling is still an area for improvement for her. Clark's overall performance led Indiana Fever to their third win of the season (3-9), while the Mystics remained winless at 0-11.

