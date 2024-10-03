Caitlin Clark Shares Heartfelt Tweet After Historic Rookie Season: ‘See You All in Year Two’

Caitlin Clark, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year and Indiana Fever standout, took to social media to reflect on her historic rookie season. After the Indiana Fever were eliminated in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, Clark expressed deep gratitude for her journey and the support she received.

She thanked her fans in an emotional post, saying, "Year one (check) – thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream. I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life. See you all in year two."

The young star’s first season in the WNBA was nothing short of remarkable. Clark’s transition from college to the professional league was seamless, as she broke an astounding 11 WNBA records, including the most assists in a single season (337) and in a single game (19). Her leadership and talent played a pivotal role in guiding the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

While the Fever’s season ended in disappointment with a sweep by the Connecticut Sun, Clark's impact on the court remained undeniable. Clark entered the WNBA as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, following an illustrious career at the University of Iowa. She made her presence known from the start, becoming one of the most talked-about rookies in WNBA history.

Her influence extended beyond her record-setting statistics; she became a fan favorite, drawing widespread attention to the league. Her final game of the season, a playoff battle against the Connecticut Sun, attracted a record-breaking 2.5 million viewers, a testament to her growing popularity.

Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game, showcasing her all-around brilliance on the court. Her performances earned her the prestigious AP WNBA Rookie of the Year award, and she even finished fourth in the MVP voting. Despite the challenges her team faced early in the season, Clark helped lead a mid-season turnaround, propelling Indiana to a strong finish and a playoff berth.

While her on-court performances grabbed headlines, Clark’s rookie season wasn’t without its difficulties. Toward the latter part of the season, reports surfaced of online abuse directed at Clark and her teammates. Rival players also expressed frustration at some of the fan behavior, prompting discussions around the need for better moderation and accountability in online spaces.

Sun forward Alyssa Thomas spoke out against the abuse, saying, "It’s unacceptable, honestly. There’s no place for it... something needs to be done, whether it’s them checking their fans, or this league checking."

Clark, addressing these issues in her exit interview, emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive environment for players and fans alike. She condemned the offensive comments and highlighted the responsibility of uplifting the WNBA community, stating, "Those aren’t fans, those are trolls, and it’s a real disservice to the people in our league, the organization, and the WNBA."

After playing basketball for nearly 12 consecutive months, starting from her collegiate days with the Iowa Hawkeyes to her first season in the WNBA, Clark has decided to take a much-needed break during the off-season.

Her decision not to participate in the Unrivalled League with fellow WNBA star Angel Reese marks the first extended period of rest for the rookie in nearly a year. The Fever’s season opener in 2024 was followed by a grueling schedule, with Clark leading the team both on and off the court. Her workload was heavy, and the break came as a well-deserved respite after a whirlwind year.

