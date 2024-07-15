Caitlin Clark Surprises Young Fever Fan With Game-Worn Sneakers Right After Win Over Lynx

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever had a strong following on the road in Minneapolis on Sunday. Fans who traveled to the Target Center witnessed the Fever outscore the Minnesota Lynx 28-14 in the final quarter, securing an 81-74 comeback victory.

Caitlin Clark not only won the game but also won hearts afterwards. Following the win in Minnesota, superstar point guard Caitlin Clark gave a young fan an unforgettable gift.

READ MORE: Caitlin Clark Left Baffled With Sabrina Ionescu’s Perfectly Orchestrated Fake for a Three-Pointer

Caitlin Clark surprises fan with game shoes after victory

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft walked off the court to cheers from the crowd when she noticed a young girl holding a No. 22 Clark jersey over the railing, trying to get her attention.

As she headed towards the tunnel after the victory, Caitlin Clark tossed her game shoes to the young Fever fan as a token of appreciation. Predictably, the young fan was overjoyed.

Clark has always been great with greeting young fans and signing their memorabilia and jerseys, but giving away her game shoes takes it to another level.

You can bet this Fever fan will remember this Sunday afternoon for a long time. When the camera panned to the fan, she was smiling from ear to ear as those around her shared in the excitement over Clark’s gesture.

Advertisement

The Fever took advantage of a depleted Lynx team that had just suffered a 30-point loss to the Storm earlier in the week and had to play Sunday’s game without star Napheesa Collier.

Indiana also played in front of a supportive crowd that was there to see Clark. At one point late in the game, Clark was fouled and as she walked to the free-throw line, she applauded the crowd and encouraged them to get louder.

READ MORE: ‘Glad You’re Leaving’: Kim Mulkey Opens Up About Handshake Line Wish for Caitlin Clark After Historic Performance

Caitlin Clark’s cold reply to breaking Sue Bird’s record

Much like Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark's wingspan is around 6’4”, making her a formidable presence on the court. Yes, she's focused and driven when it comes to her games, cold when it comes to achievements and milestones, and always wanting to be ahead of the herd.

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark faced a lot of criticism on Sunday in the Indiana Fever's 81-74 win over the Minnesota Lynx. Despite leading her team to their second consecutive victory, Clark set a new WNBA record for the most turnovers in a single season, a stat that critics were quick to highlight.

However, after recording another six assists against Minnesota, the 22-year-old phenom surpassed WNBA legend Sue Bird for the second-most assists by a rookie in a single season.

It's a significant achievement, which is why Clark was asked about it in her post-game press conference. Surprisingly, she had a lukewarm response to her milestone: "Not really. Probably something I won't remember," Clark said when asked if it meant more to her to achieve this in Minneapolis. "I don't know, it's cool. Yep."

That's just Clark being brutally honest. With the numerous records she's already set and the many more to come, this one just doesn't stand out much for the Fever superstar.

Advertisement