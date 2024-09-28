Caitlin Clark to Win Rookie of the Year Award, NBA Insider Reveals

Star player Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever added yet another amazing accomplishment to her rookie record after dominating the WNBA. The Athletic's Shams Charania, an NBA insider, reports that Clark has been named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. The news isn't shocking, but it's still praiseworthy for the first-year standout.

In 40 games, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. Whether a rookie or not, no player in WNBA history has ever finished with those stats. Just 11 players in NBA history have had a year comparable to hers, to further put her year in perspective.

In addition, Clark broke a number of records in 2024, including the records for first-year scoring and single-season assists. She also became the first rookie to reach 100 three-pointers and record a triple-double.

About Clark's rookie season, not much more needs to be said that hasn't already been said. Not only was it possibly the greatest rookie season ever, but it was also among the greatest by a WNBA player overall.

Clark also exceeded expectations, surpassing them even in the face of extraordinary pressure. LeBron James, the future Hall of Famer for the Los Angeles Lakers, who recently praised the WNBA's new face, is one person who can relate.

"I've been in support of her since day one because I remember myself going through that, and she has my support 100 percent," James told Esquire's Brian O'Keefe. "She's a transcendent player. And obviously we all saw that at Iowa, and I knew that it would translate to the big leagues."

Clark arrived with high expectations after shattering every scoring record in the NCAA, and even though she was unable to lead Fever farther in the playoffs, her performance during the season cemented her status in the league.

