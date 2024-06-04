Caitlin Clark Told She Is Targeted by WNBA Players for Being ‘White Heterosexual Woman in a Black Lesbian League’

The whole basketball community jumped right in when Caitlin Clark was fouled by Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter during their recent matchup.

Very few of them stood beside Carter, whereas most of them went on to support Clark for the intense physical play she had been going through.

Similarly, a recent row of support that landed the Indiana Fever's rookie's way was from Clay Travis, who is a writer as well as a sports analyst.

Travis, in his latest conversation with Fox News, targeted the WNBA players for their absurd treatment of Caitlin Clark ever since she first made her debut.

Travis said, "It's not just race, though, it's also sexuality. Caitlin Clark is a white, heterosexual woman in a Black, lesbian league and they resent and are jealous of all of the attention and the shoe deal that she got."

Although some might not agree to his opinion, the hype that Clark is getting is something of a new thing for the basketball community, especially for women's basketball.

He also added that the league should recognize the truth that due to her coming to the pro league, a lot has changed. Players are getting charter flights, and shoe brands are giving more recognition and altogether bringing more money to the league.

Later, when Sean Hannity, the host, asked: "Why do you say lesbian league? I mean, I don't know anything about the sexuality of any of the girls in the WNBA," Travis went on to put his opinion on sexuality and pointed out the other side of the problem Clark has been put into.

He further said, "70% lesbian. And I think her having a boyfriend -- I think it's a fiancé, who by the way said there needs to be an enforcer -- creates two different identity politics universes that she doesn't fit in in this league. They don't like her because she's white and they don't like her because she's straight. And as a result, the league is coming undone around her even though she's bringing new fans."

Matt Barnes berated Indiana Fever players after Chennedy Carter shoved Caitlin Clark

Former NBA player Matt Barnes expressed his disappointment in Indiana Fever's lack of support for their star player, Caitlin Clark, following an aggressive play by the Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter.

In a post on Instagram, Barnes questioned the absence of Clark's teammates in defending her after the hard foul, emphasizing the importance of protecting star players in a team.

In the video, Barnes said, "I mean, throughout the season, she’s been getting beat up. Hard screens, elbows, knocked down. It is what it is; she’s not the first, she won’t be the last. My issue and my question is, Where the f**k are her teammates at? Where y’all at? Where are the rest of the Indiana Fever at?”

Drawing from his own experiences in the NBA, Barnes highlighted the need for unity and support within the team, criticizing the lack of protection and solidarity displayed by Indiana Fever in the face of physical play against Clark.

“I’ve seen a couple of girls smirk when she’s got knocked down, half-a** to pick her up. Like, y’all supposed to protect the asset, protect the star. And although this is a team, you always protect your star. I was someone who protected the stars. You f–k with Kobe, [Chris Paul], Blake, the list goes on, it’s going to be a problem,” he added.

Caitlin Clark, the first overall pick in the recent draft, has been a focal point of opposing teams' physicality throughout the season. With just two wins so far, the Indiana Fever has struggled, and the incident involving Carter's hard foul on Clark has brought attention to the team's lack of support and the broader issue of player protection in the WNBA.

Additionally, Fever general manager Lin Dunn also condemned the foul, calling for a stop to unnecessary targeting actions in the league. The incident has sparked a conversation about the responsibility of teams to safeguard their star players and the need for a united front to address aggressive plays on the court.

