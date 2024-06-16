Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese: How to Watch WNBA Fever vs Sky Livestream, Free, and More

On June 16, Sunday, along with Father’s Day, there’s yet another big day for WNBA fans. An exciting WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky is scheduled. The game will feature star rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, and it will be broadcast live on CBS. All supporters are excited to watch the showdown, especially after the thrilling first meeting between these teams earlier in the season.

Both young legends have been into controversy since the last game and now what this will hold is going to be a huge moment for the WNBA world. For fans looking to catch this match live, here are the details:

How to Watch Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese match for free?

You can catch this exciting WNBA game featuring Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for free online by taking advantage of the free trials available on DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV. If you’ve already used those options, Sling TV offers a discount on the first month for new users, making it an affordable way to watch the game.

Where to watch the livestream?

The showdown will be played in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, and broadcast live on channel CBS. But, you’ll be required to have a subscription to Paramount Plus to get the live numbers and moments.

Which TV channel to look for a Fever Vs Sky match?

Advertisement

If you can’t access local channels, don't worry. You can still stream CBS live through services like DirecTV, Fubo, and more. International viewers can use ExpressVPN to access these platforms. Additionally, CBS is available with a digital antenna or through Paramount with Showtime.4

For a free way to watch CBS and other live channels, you can sign up for a free trial of DirecTV Stream or Fubo. These trials offer up to a week of free streaming, with access to over 90 live channels and DVR features. If you decide to keep the service, plans start at under $80 per month.

When to watch the matchup?

The day and date are Sunday, June 16, and the timings are noon ET almost 11 am.

The first encounter of WNBA stars

The first encounter between the Fever and the Sky was a mixed bag of controversy and ended with a 71-70 victory for the Fever.

Advertisement

It was a back-and-forth contest with 5 lead changes and 5 ties. Remember, Kelsey Mitchell led the score for Indiana with 18 points, while NaLyssa Smith added 17 points and 9 rebounds. Caitlin Clark, making a strong impression in her rookie season, contributed 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

For the Sky, Chennedy Carter came off the bench to score 19 points on efficient shooting. Marina Mabrey chipped in with 15 points, and Angel Reese dominated the boards with 13 rebounds, adding eight points as well. Kamilla Cardoso made her WNBA debut memorable with five blocks, six rebounds, and 11 points.

The intense competition in this game showcased the high level of talent in the WNBA and set the stage for an exciting rematch.

Star Rookies Clark and Reese can’t be missed today

The showdown isn’t only about the teams but also about the incredible rookies making headlines this season. Angel Reese, the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has been a standout, averaging 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. She has already recorded four double-doubles, with her best game so far being a 20-point, 10-rebound performance against the Connecticut Sun.

Advertisement

The world already knows Caitlin Clark as the No. 1 overall pick. She has lived up to the hype with her stellar play. She’s averaging 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, six assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Known for her scoring ability, Clark has scored over 20 points in six of her first 13 games, including two 30-point performances. Her most recent 30-point game helped the Fever secure a win over the Washington Mystics, proving she’s one of the most exciting players to watch this season.

Don’t miss the chance to see Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese face off in what promises to be an exciting game. Whether you’re tuning in on CBS or streaming live on Paramount Plus, this is a WNBA matchup you won’t want to miss.

What do you think and manifest for today? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!

ALSO READ: 76ers Guard Cameron Payne Arrested in Arizona for Providing False Reports to Cops