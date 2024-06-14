Caitlin Clark Wants People to Stop Using Her Name to Direct Racist and Misogynistic Agendas About WNBA

There is a lot of talk about Caitlin Clark and her abilities on the basketball court, but the top WNBA draft pick has also been the focus of discussions that aren't at all about the sport, and she finds it "disappointing."

Because of her popularity and the fact that she is a white basketball player, her name has come up in cultural debates and online discussions, including questions about why she was not included in the Team USA Olympic basketball team.

Speaking before the game on Thursday, Clark openly discussed how some have used perceived unfair treatment against the WNBA star to promote racist and misogynistic ideas.

Caitlin Clark speaks out on hate comments

"I think it’s disappointing," Clark said. "Everyone in our world deserves the same level of respect. The women in our league deserve the same level of respect. People should not be using my name to promote those agendas. It’s disappointing. It’s not right.” Clark further stated that she is in the league she always admired while growing up and wanted to be a part of.

Caitlin went on to say that some women in the league inspired her to become what she is now. She said, “Treating every woman in this league with the same respect is just a basic human thing that everyone should do. Just be kind and treat them how you would like to be treated."

Since joining the WNBA, Clark has faced tough physical play and many critical comments. This reached a peak when she was omitted from the women’s Olympic basketball team.

Later on Thursday, Clark was asked about her reaction to people using her name in racist and misogynistic discussions, and she repeated that every player in the league deserves the same respect.

Clark also addressed this topic earlier in the day when asked a similar question.

Caitlin mentioned that it wasn't something she could control, so she didn't spend much time thinking about things like that. She admitted that she didn't see much of it and reiterated that basketball was her job. She couldn't control everything outside of that and therefore, she wasn't going to waste time thinking about it.

She’s just here to play basketball, Caitlin especially mentioned, regardless of what people had to say.

Sun's DiJonai Carrington’s take on Caitlin Clark's comment

After these comments, Carrington, who faced online hate this week after an incident with Clark, criticized the Fever rookie for not strongly opposing online harassment.

"Dawg," Carrington wrote on social media. "How one can not be affected by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia, & the intersectionalities of them all is crazy. We all see it. We all have a platform. We all have a voice, and they all matter. Silence is a luxury."

Before firmly denouncing hateful talk in her second round of comments on Thursday night, Clark had spent most of 2024 trying to stay out of it, choosing not to comment on the behaviors of people on social media and conservative talk shows.

However, it’s important to remember that Clark is experiencing all of this for the first time. She’s a 22-year-old rookie who has been thrown into the limelight in the WNBA. She’s been put into a role as a spokesperson for issues that were around long before she came along, and she may not yet feel comfortable with that role.

College provided a kind of protection, keeping her away from these issues most of the time, except maybe during her final game in the national championship against Angel Reese and LSU.

But Iowa is behind her now. Clark is one of the faces of the WNBA, and, whether it’s fair or not, her words—or sometimes her lack of them—are being watched more closely. It’s both the advantage and the challenge of living a dream in public.

Clark shouldn’t have to answer for the worst opinions about her. But as she seems to have realized on Thursday, staying silent about them isn’t the right approach either.

