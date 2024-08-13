Caitlin Clark’s Fiery Reaction to Sabrina Ionescu’s Olympic Gold Medal Victory Post

Caitlin Clark recently offered her support to New York Liberty Guard Sabrina Ionescu’s Olympic gold medal social media post by sharing three fiery emojis in the comment section. The 26-year-old WNBA player, alongside USA teammates, made it a victory by winning their eighth gold medal in a row.

However, this was Ionescu’s first Olympic gold medal in the team victory. Thus, she went on to celebrate the occasion by sharing an Instagram post that had her pictures on display and a recap of her Olympic experience. She was seen wearing the gold medal and cherishing the moment.

Ionescu even captioned the post and wrote; “Blessed. Olympic Gold Medalist.” Shortly after this, Caitlin Clark, who was not a part of the 12-player USA roster at the Olympic Basketball Games, quickly showed her unwavering support by posting three fiery emojis in the comment section.

Ionescu played six matches in the 2024 Summer Olympics. The three-time WNBA All-Star averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 rebounds during the games. Meanwhile, Team USA won its eighth consecutive gold medal by beating Team France 67-66 on Sunday, August 11.

Other than Ionescu, players like Aja’ Wilson and Breanna Stewart also contributed their best skills to lead their team. While Wilson averaged 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game, Stewart averaged 16.3 points, 2.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds. Besides, Diana Taurasi wins her sixth Olympic gold medal, winning the basketball record.

It is important to note that, when the roster was announced for the Paris Olympics, rookie players such as Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark were not included in the squad. Fans particularly didn’t like Clark’s omission in the game, and even questioned the authorities for the same.

Nonetheless, the Indiana Fever rookie took things positively and constantly supported the team for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, the WNBA took a break as all eyes were stuck on the multi-sports event. Now that the Olympics has concluded, the league will resume its regular season on Thursday, August 15.

Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu have faced each other four times this season, with New York leading the series 3-1. It thus remains to see how they will contribute to their respective teams in the remaining events of the season and whether they can make it to the playoffs.

