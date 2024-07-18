Caitlin Clark’s Historic 19 Assists Ruined by Costly Turnovers and Emotional Outburst; WNBA Fans Call Her ‘Thug’

On Wednesday, July 17, Caitlin Clark dished out 19 assists to deliver a historic performance against the Dallas Wings. However, her remarkable effort was overshadowed by a crucial late-game turnover that contributed to the Indiana Fever's defeat and led to an intense emotional reaction from Clark on the bench.

Caitlin Clark’s historic 19-assist performance ends in disappointment

Caitlin Clark's 19 assists are now the record for the most assists given in a WNBA game. This passing clinic, coupled with her 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting, showcased her growing command of the offense in WNBA.

Despite her tremendous offensive night, a turnover in the clutch moments of the game proved costly for the Fever.

Down by four points with less than 45 seconds remaining, Fever needed a quick field goal. However, Caitlin Clark lost the ball to Wings guard Odyssey Sims, leading to a turnover that sealed the Fever's fate.

Caitlin Clark’s emotional outburst on the bench

Following the turnover, Clark's frustration was palpable. During a timeout called by the Wings, the ESPN broadcast captured her intense reaction, which included spiking a water bottle in anger.

Her outburst drew awkward looks from the Wings' staff and even scared away some personnel on the bench. The Fever went on to lose 101-93, ending their chance to enter the Olympic break with a three-game winning streak.

Turnover woes continue

Clark, who averages 5.6 turnovers per game, finished the night with six turnovers. Reflecting on the game, she expressed regret over the late turnover, acknowledging its significant impact on the outcome. "The late turnover definitely kills, for sure," Clark said. "That one's really costly, you can't have it."

Mixed reactions from WNBA fans

Caitlin Clark's emotional display sparked a wide range of reactions from fans. Some harshly criticized her, labeling her as a "thug," with comments like, "Look at this THUG!"

Others found humor in the situation, joking about two Dallas Wings towel girls jumping back in fear, saying, "I didn’t see the two girls jump back, I’m crying." Then, comparisons were drawn to hypothetical scenarios, such as one remarking, "But if Angel Reese did this, people would be mad," implying double standards.

Some questioned Clark's demeanor, with one asking, "Why she always mad," while another criticized her costly turnover late in the game, stating, "See, even with 19 assists today, that late turnover cost them the game. That's why turnovers are important."

Then there were supporters who admired Clark's intensity, with one stating, "I f*ck wit the fire she plays with." Another defended her actions, noting, "A lot of sports players do this, y'all just don’t watch sports lmao."

A more insightful comment predicted media attention, saying, "You don't know how many thinkpieces are gonna be written about this now," acknowledging the cycle of scrutiny in sports media.

Clark's future in the WNBA

Even in defeat, Clark's performance highlighted her potential and ability to adapt to the league. She heads into the Olympic break averaging 17.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game. Her record-breaking night and the ensuing emotional reaction underscore the highs and lows of a rookie season in the WNBA.

