Caitlin Clark's Incident With Fan on Courtside Addressed by WNBA; Report

Following Wednesday night's altercation between Caitlin Clark and a spectator seated courtside, the WNBA seems to be taking action.

The play had to be temporarily halted during the first quarter of the Indiana Fever's season-ending loss to the Connecticut Sun so that Fever star Clark could flag down a fan for the referees. The referees then notified arena security, who went up to speak with a man who was dressed in a collared shirt and lanyard.

Videos of Clark allegedly telling Fever teammate NaLyssa Smith what the fan had allegedly said to her have also gone viral. Smith reacted angrily to what Clark had told her.

The WNBA released a statement following the game that seemed to address the incident. The WNBA declared that they would not put up with "racist, threatening, or derogatory comments about players, teams, and anyone affiliated with the league," though they made no mention of Clark or the incident in question. The statement went on to say that any "threat-related activity" would be met with "appropriate measures," which might include law enforcement.

What the fan may have said to Clark is unknown. However, it is obvious that the WNBA wishes to set a boundary to prevent such behavior in the future. Clark and the Fever's eventual 87-81 loss to the Sun on Wednesday resulted in their elimination from the playoffs.

