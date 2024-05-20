Caitlin Clark's Next Game: When and Where to Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Tonight?

On Monday, the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever are set to engage in WNBA action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Indiana Fever, albeit with Caitlin Clark, might be in for a challenging season. Their first three games have all resulted in losses, with their defense appearing significantly problematic.

In a game against the Liberty, they suffered a 102-66 defeat, followed by a 91-80 loss in their last game. Despite the defeats, Clark displayed a stellar performance in the last outing by accruing 22 points, eight rebounds, and six, with four other players chipping in at least 11 points each.

Presently, Clark has an average of 17 points and 5.7 assists to her name, while Kelsey Mitchell is contributing an average of 10 points and 1.3 rebounds. Aliyah Boston is recording 6.7 seized rebounds, and Katie NaLyssa Smith is doling out 0.7 assists.

The Fever's offense is yielding 72.3 points on average, but their defense is conceding a staggering 95 points per game. Clark's per-game average involves scoring 17 points, making 5.7 assists, and acquiring 4.3 rebounds.

On the other hand, the Sun is on a winning streak with the first two games already in the bag and is seeking a third consecutive win. They first triumphed over the Indiana Fever with a 92-71 victory, following it up with an 84-77 win over the Washington Mystics.

During the last game, they outpaced the Mystics 32-21 in the 4th quarter, securing the win.

DeWanna Bonner displayed an impressive game, registering 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists. The Suns have been maintaining an 88-point average on offense, and their defense limits opponents to 74 points per game.

The 5th-ranked offense and 1st-ranked defense have been major contributors, with Bonner leading the Sun this season, scoring an average of 21 points and a field shooting rate of 51.5 percent.

Injury Report for Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever

Out

Damiris Dantas (knee injury)

Connecticut Sun

No injury reports as of now

When And Where To Watch

Day: Monday, May 20, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

