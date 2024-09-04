Caitlin Clark’s Old Tweet Resurfaces As Indiana Fever Reaches First .500 Season in 8 Years: ‘A Rapper Too’

Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has already had a significant impact on both the Indiana Fever and the league, even before playing her first professional game.

Her influence goes beyond just increasing attendance; she is reshaping the WNBA landscape. The Fever, who haven't made the playoffs since 2016 and ranked in the bottom two for attendance over the past two seasons, are expected to experience a major turnaround this year thanks to Clark. On the court, Clark has already showcased her skill by scoring 33 points in her first preseason games.

Recently, the Indiana Fever defeated the Dallas Wings 100-93 on Sunday afternoon, improving their record to 17-16. This marks the first time they've been above .500 since June 13, 2019—1,907 days ago. It's also the first time the Fever has been over .500 this late in the season since September 11, 2016, which was 2,912 days ago. The Fever had started the season with five consecutive losses, going 1-8 overall.

As the Indiana Fever reached this milestone, an old tweet from Caitlin Clark from 2016 is going viral on social media. The tweet was from when the Fever reached .500 during the 2016 season, and fans are expressing their admiration for Clark's foresight. Here are some of their reactions.

Caitlin Clark ranks among the top four rookies in points, assists, and rebounds per game. She has been averaging around 28 points and 12 assists in recent games, showcasing her significant impact on her team's offense. Although her overall shooting percentage has been a concern, advanced metrics reveal her improvement. Her effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage indicate that she's performing better than her basic shooting stats suggest.

Clark has continued to struggle with turnovers, averaging around 4.7 per game, a pattern seen in her college career. This high turnover rate is largely due to her aggressive playing style and the transition to the professional level. Overall, Caitlin Clark's arrival has brought renewed excitement and popularity to the Indiana Fever and the WNBA. Her combination of on-court talent, off-court charisma, and a record-breaking college career makes her one of the most anticipated rookies in recent memory, set to influence both the franchise and the league's future.

