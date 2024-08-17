Caitlin Clark's Phenomenal Performance Against Phoenix Mercury Gets a Shout-Out from Tyrese Haliburton

The Indiana Fever played their first game following the extended WNBA break caused by the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday night. This resulted in another sold-out game for the Fever, largely due to the widespread impact of Caitlin Clark's ongoing national tour. Tyrese Haliburton is the latest person to rave about Clark's game.

After spending a few years at the bottom of the WNBA standings, the Fever are turning things around with Clark as the game-changing prospect they had hoped for. Tyrese Haliburton, a guard for the Indiana Pacers and a fellow star in Indianapolis basketball, wants everyone in the basketball world to know how impressive Clark has been in her rookie campaign.

"Hope y'all seeing what 22 doin at Gainbridge," Haliburton wrote on his official X account.

Despite being in her rookie season, Clark continues to improve with each game. On Friday, she outshone future Hall of Famer Diana Taurasi as the Fever defeated the Phoenix Mercury 98-89. The 22-year-old guard showcased her skills with 29 points and 10 assists, shooting 8-16 from the field, 4-11 from beyond the arc, and 9-10 from the free-throw line.

Clark has indeed lived up to the hype generated during her four remarkable seasons as an Iowa Hawkeye. It's no surprise she continues to score prolifically, considering she finished her college career as the all-time leading scorer in both men's and women's NCAA basketball.

The Fever have greatly benefited from Clark's excellence. Although they had a challenging start to the 2024 WNBA season, they currently hold seventh place in the league standings. If the season were to end today, they would qualify for the postseason.

It's rare for a professional athlete to be as highly anticipated as Clark and still manage to exceed such lofty expectations. As Tyrese Haliburton suggested, everyone should indeed pay attention to what she's doing for the Fever. With Clark as their franchise cornerstone, the Fever finally have a transcendent player to lead the team, which also includes standout talents like Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

The Indiana Fever will aim to further strengthen their roster in upcoming seasons to support Boston, Mitchell, and Clark in their quest for a WNBA championship.

