Caitlin Clarks Responds To Cheap Foul By Chennedy Carter Like A True GOAT

Just over a week ago, the WNBA circuit witnessed a controversial scenario on the basketball court. Chennedy Carter went on to foul Caitlin Clark during the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game on June 1. Although the 22-year-old player did not speak about the matter to date, she has now reacted, calling basketball a competitive game.

Moreover, when questioned if Carter owes her a public apology, the Indiana Fever player emphasized that she realizes how tough the competition is on the floor. She later praised Carter for her basketball skills while also noting that she is more focused on improving her game rather than dwelling on what happened last weekend.

Caitlin Clarks said (via HuffPost): “It’s just basketball at the end of the day There’s no grudges. ... It’s a sport, it’s competitive, it’s not going to be nice all the time, that’s not what basketball is.”

While the rookie player did not get into the incident in depth, the incident overall took a riff on social media. Let’s have a look at what exactly happened during the gameplay.

How did Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark spark controversy?

On June 1, Carter gave a shoulder shot to Clark, who was waiting for an inbounds pass, while pushing her to the ground. After the game ended, Carter refused to answer any questions involving the incident. Moreover, the officials too initially did not take any action and even called it an away-from-the-ball foul.

However, on June 2, after reviewing the play carefully, the WNBA upgraded the foul to a flagrant 1 violation.

According to the rules, “If contact committed against a player, with or without the ball, is interpreted to be unnecessary, a flagrant foul-penalty 1 gets assessed.”

The league even fined Carter’s team $5,000 for failing to guarantee that all players abide by league regulations.

What did social media have to say about the incident between Chennedy Carter and Caitlin Clark?

As the camera captured the entire incident, it caused quite a stir on social media. It's significant to note that several supporters came in to support Clark. Some of them even requested Carter's suspension in future games due to her cheap shot, calling it an embarrassment.

Nonetheless, Clark’s recent remark proves that she has already moved on from the whole incident and is looking forward to playing her best for the rest of the games.

