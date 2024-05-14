Caitlin Clark’s Teammates Surprise Her With Unofficial Iowa Graduation Ceremony During WNBA Practice

The Indiana Fever teammates came up with a charming way to commemorate the occasion when Caitlin Clark was forced to miss her college graduation ceremony at the University of Iowa. Clark, 22, was pushed to miss the April 11 ceremony in Iowa City because she was too busy preparing for the Fever's opening regular-season game.

Instead, an unofficial ceremony was brought to Indiana by Clark's teammates. The Fever posted a video of Clark sprinting through a line of her teammates cheering her on during training camp on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

What Did the Indiana Fever Post?

Aaliyah Boston, the first overall selection in 2023, met her at the end of the temporary tunnel and gave her a "Certificate of Graduation."

The Fever posted, "Caitlin Clark was unable to attend her @uiowa graduation yesterday so the team surprised her with a 'Certificate of Graduation' before training camp today.”

Clarke’s Popularity Knows No Bounds

Prior to Clark being selected by the Fever, Boston, 22, expressed her excitement to "embrace" the upcoming draft class in an interview. Looking at things, the Fever appears to have a strong team dynamic going into their first Clark regular season.

One of the most successful athletes to graduate from the University of Iowa is Clark, who set multiple NCAA basketball records while a Hawkeye. She was recognized as the 2023 NCAA National Player of the Year, and in March, she overtook Pete "Pistol" Maravich to take the record for most points scored in both men's and women's basketball NCAA history.

Never Seen Success in Women’s Basketball

Furthermore, her on-court accomplishments attracted previously unheard-of levels of interest in women's basketball. ESPN declared that the South Carolina Gamecocks' 87-75 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the title game on April 7 was their most-watched event in the US since 2019.

The sports media company stated that the game broke viewership records, with an average of 18.7 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, citing data from Nielsen. As reported by ESPN, "The only sporting events in the United States to draw a bigger TV audience since 2019 have been football, the World Cup, and the Olympics."

Clark is set to make her debut tomorrow against the Connecticut Sun. The whole of the basketball fraternity will be keeping their eyes glued to the TV sets for Clark’s debut.