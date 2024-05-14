Caitlin Clark's WNBA Debut: When and Where to Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun

The official Caitlin Clark era has begun. The expectations for the No. 1 overall pick of the Indiana Fever and the WNBA will be closely monitored as she embarks on her career. 36 of the Fever's 40 games will be televised nationally as Clark, who left Iowa as the NCAA's career scoring leader and two-time national player of the year, starts her career.

The Fever haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2016. Till then they won a WNBA championship and made three finals appearances. Since then, they haven't won more than 13 games in a season. Indiana wants to end that run with Clark and the current rookie of the year, Aliyah Boston. When will Caitlin Clark's debut game begin? In anticipation of the rookie's WNBA regular season debut, here's what you should know.

How to Watch Caitlin Clark's First Game: Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun:

Date: Tuesday, May 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN+, Disney+

Caitlin Clark makes her regular WNBA season debut this Tuesday, May 14 in a matchup with the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun.

Caitlin Clark makes her regular WNBA season debut this Tuesday, May 14 in a matchup with the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun.

What Time is Caitlin Clark's First Game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Channel:

Caitlin Clark's regular WNBA season debut will air on ESPN2 and stream live on both ESPN+ and, for the first time in WNBA history, Disney+.

Clark’s Popularity Knows No Limits

Whenever Clark suited up for the Iowa Hawkeyes, the TV ratings broke all records. ESPN declared that the South Carolina Gamecocks' 87-75 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the title game on April 7 was their most-watched event in the US since 2019. The sports media company stated that the game broke viewership records, with an average of 18.7 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, citing data from Nielsen.

