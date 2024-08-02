Caitlyn Jenner Former Olympian Herself Slams Olympics Over Imane Khelif Gender Controversy: ‘SHAME ON THE IOC’

Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic gold medalist, called Imane Khelif's participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics "shameful" in a scathing social media post.

The Algerian boxer, 25, has made headlines in recent weeks for her participation in the games after being banned from last year's world championships.

Khelif was cleared to box at this year's Olympics by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which oversees the sport, rather than the prior regulating body, the International Boxing Association (IBA), which disqualified her.

The Algerian had already failed a gender eligibility test ahead of last year's world championships, with the IBA maintaining that Khelif and one other athlete "did not meet the required necessary eligibility criteria and were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors".

However, the IOC has different standards than the IBA and enabled Khelif to compete in the Paris games, although her first bout against Italian Angela Carini on Thursday was fraught with controversy.

Carini left the bout before the minute mark after being struck in the face by Khelif. She later indicated that the choice was made "to preserve my life".

Khelif was declared the winner of the match, leaving Carini inconsolable and in tears in the center of the ring when the verdict was rendered.

Following the match, several protests over Khelif's participation in the Olympics poured in, putting the IOC's decision under intense scrutiny.

JK Rowling, Nicola Adams, Piers Morgan, and others have openly criticized Khelif's involvement owing to her high testosterone levels and past failed gender eligibility tests.

On Thursday, in reaction to Rowling's remarks, Jenner posted on X: "This is shameful! SHAME ON THE IOC! No men in women’s sports!" the former Olympian concluded.





She also posted a photo of a crying Carini speaking to the media following the fight and used the opportunity to bash presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The former I'm a Celeb star wrote: "Where is the outrage from the pro-woman @VP Harris??

"I’ve been fighting this and shouting it from the rooftops for 4 years now - well before we all watched the famous swimmer example. This is exactly why Harris / Biden erased women from title IX and the IOC allowed this. SHAME!"

Carini spoke out shortly after the contest, telling BBC Sport: "I wasn't able to finish the match. "I felt a strong pain to my nose and I said [to myself] for the experience that I have and the maturity as a woman that I have, I said I hope my nation won't take it badly, I hope my dad won't take it badly - but I stopped, I said stop for myself.”

"It could have been the match of a lifetime, but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment.

"I didn't have fear, I don't fear the ring. I don't fear taking the blows. But this time there's an end for everything, and I put an end to this match, because I wasn't able to [continue]."

Khelif ignored the controversy when speaking to the BBC afterward, stating: "I'm here for the gold.

"I fight everybody."

