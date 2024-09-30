Caleb Martin Shares Heartfelt Farewell Message to Miami Heat After Move to Philadelphia 76ers

Caleb Martin and the Philadelphia 76ers reached a four-year, $32 million contract earlier this summer. Even though Martin signed a contract with Miami almost a month ago, he didn't really say goodbye to the city until recently on social media.

Martin admitted that his message had been a little slow to arrive. The forward said that he gained a lot of knowledge from his three seasons with the Heat in Miami. Playing for the organization gave him the chance to live a better lifestyle.

He thought it sweet that South Beach had been so loving to him during his time on the squad. He reassured Heat supporters that he will always regard their city as his second home as he gets ready to suit up for Philadelphia.

The complete details of Martin's Instagram post are as follows:

“Man… Sorry for the delay 305. It took me a lil longer to post this cause I wasn't ready to say goodbye just yet lol. Miami has changed my life in more ways than I could have ever imagined. Put me in a position to better my life, my family's life, and my career. Felt like I was on a two-way contract just yesterday, trying to make a name for myself all over again. The fans, my teammates, my coaches, and the city embraced me with open arms, and I always tried to return the favor thru leaving it out on the court every night.”

Advertisement

“Definitely not how I expected things to come to an end, but nothin can ever replace the memories and love I;ve gained for this city and organization over the past 3yrs. 305 will always feel like a second home and have a special place in my heart 4L. Thank u all for everything Heat Nation!”

A tough player who is prepared to risk everything for his team is Caleb Martin. The forward is undoubtedly helpful to Philly, even though he may not be a standout player. He developed into one of the Heat's postseason heroes during his tenure there, helping the group advance to the NBA Finals in 2023.

No one can dispute the important part Martin played for the team, even though they didn't win. That's why the Sixers wanted to sign him early in the summer.

ALSO READ: Are LA Clippers REALLY Retiring Paul George's Jersey After His Move to Philadelphia 76ers? Exploring Viral Claim