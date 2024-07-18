Caleb Williams Denied Unprecedented No Franchise Tag Clause by Bears in His Rookie Contract

Caleb Williams was optimistic about some conditions regarding the franchise tag before he recently signed his contract with the Chicago Bears. However, the franchise had to decline those requests by the 22-year-old American quarterback.

Meanwhile, the team has officially announced his deal which was followed by some uncertainty. Williams also revealed that he was not the one who was handling the negotiations between him and the Bears.

Chicago Bears deny Caleb Williams no franchise tag request ahead of his rookie contract signing

As per reports, it was told that Caleb Williams requested the Chicago Bears not to use the franchise tag upon expiration of his rookie contract, however, he was denied. This would have prevented the team from using the designation upon expiration of his rookie deal.

Several players have secured such commitments, however, it has not yet been done for any rookie nor that any of them have been promised that they will not be tagged.

The rookies were advised to report to the camp yesterday ahead of the upcoming NFL season and following the uncertainty between the team and the player, things were not clear until the Bears announced his signing.

The Chicago-based franchise which won Super Bowl XX in 1985, their only victory at the major, revealed the signing on their social media account which read, “Done deal.”

Caleb Williams reveals he wants to handle his contract talks

Caleb Williams revealed to Chicago Tribune that he wasn't the one handling his negotiations with the Chicago Bears. “I'm not handling that,” he told the aforementioned source. The 22-year-old doesn't have an agent so far.

The rising American football star further told, “My lawyers and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there up top is handling that. That's not my position that I'm handling.”

However, the NFLPA regulations say something else. According to its rule, it would have been mandatory for Williams to be in charge of his talks with the Chicago Bears because the franchise wouldn't negotiate with a non-union certified agent or a representative.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has bagged a deal worth $39 million, as per CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Further, ESPN reports that his contract includes a $25.5 million signing bonus.

The Bears are set to kick off their upcoming campaign on September 9 against the Tennessee Titans at home. Fans are excited to see this new era and how the No. 1 pick performs against their divisional rivals Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The team ended up being the top-five defensive side in the previous season.

The franchise is set to play nine games at home this season alongside eight road games. At Soldier Field, the franchise is going to face teams like Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

The Bears will travel to the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers for the road fixtures.