Caleb Williams Hints at Micah Parsons Trade in Deleted Tweet Amid Contract Mess

With the Cowboys wrapping up their business on the Lamb front, all eyes are now on Dallas defensive end Micah Parsons, who has yet to earn an extension. However, it appears like Bears rookie Caleb Williams wants Parsons to play with the Bears if the contract matter does not resolve quickly.



It all started when Caleb Williams' fan page tweeted a photo of Micah Parsons wearing a Chicago Bears shirt. The Bears rookie seemed to appreciate the concept, as he quickly reshared the post from his official X account. However, Williams has since erased the post. Nonetheless, it survives on the internet forever through screenshots like this one from Dov Kleiman.

Their argument centered on the Cowboys' decreasing salary cap. Jones' squad officially began the 2024 season with $29 million in cap space before Lamb's deal. He still had one year remaining on his contract, with a basic salary of $17.991 million.

However, their cap space was initially $11 million, but it increased to $29 million once he was placed on injured reserve. So the Cowboys still have a lot of money in their pockets right now.

The entire argument for trading Parsons to another club emerges as a result of the delay in his contract extension. While Parsons has often stated that he is unconcerned about his extension since his main concentration is on winning the Super Bowl, many fans believe he may be tempted to move teams if the Cowboys do not offer him a new contract.

Jerry Jones, the Cowboys owner, was in a major contract dilemma because his three front-line players were expecting extensions this year. However, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has accepted a four-year, $136 million deal extension, while new contracts for quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons are still pending.

In 2023, Parsons recorded 64 tackles and a career-high 14 sacks, putting him in contention for Defensive Player of the Year. Top edge rushers like Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, and TJ Watt will make roughly $30 million in 2024, and Parsons is expected to equal or exceed that figure if he signs a contract.

The good news for Dallas is that neither Prescott nor Parsons appear to be planning a holdout at this time, so the Cowboys should have three of their finest players on the field in 2024 after averting a prolonged holdout by Lamb.

The 25-year-old former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has made the Pro Bowl and received All-Pro recognition in each of his first three seasons in the league. He enters his fourth season with 213 tackles, 40.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, and one interception.