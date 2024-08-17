Caleb Williams Holding Rapper Lil Dirk’s Hand Goes Viral, Leaving Fans in Disbelief: ‘Gotta Be Fake’

Caleb Williams is always the one to make headlines—both on and off the field. He went viral as he put up a well-rounded performance in his debut preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, contributing to his team’s massive 33-6 victory. Before that, the touted No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 draft made waves by trying to school the Bears veterans on locker room manners. Now, he is again in the headlines for holding hands with a rapper.

A picture of Caleb Williams with rapper Lil Dirk is going viral. In the picture, the Bears rookie QB is spotted holding hands with rapper Lil Dirk. The picture is making waves among the fans, with some of them raising speculation, some in disbelief, and some making jokes out of it.

“This is fake, right?” a fan wrote, commenting on the picture.

Another user, looking genuinely intrigued, asked, “Why is he holding his hand?”

Another user, who did not find the tweet intriguing or surprising, decided to share his observation with others, saying, “His hand is behind Caleb’s hand. Caleb is holding something else.” This was not the only fan who called out something being off in the picture, especially the part where the two seemed to be holding hands.

Another user did not mince his words, saying, “I call Photoshop lol.”

Another user, however, took to great lengths to find a video from their meet and shared it, clarifying that Caleb Williams was indeed not holding hands with the rapper. Rather, “it was just his mouthpiece, which appeared to be Lil Dirk’s hand. Posting the video, he wrote, “mouthpiece.”

Advertisement

Before this, Caleb Williams has also made headlines and garnered mixed reactions from fans. This was back when Williams went out to support the fellow USC athletes and their postseason run in the NCAA Tournament last season. The Heisman Trophy winner drew attention for, literally, his appearance. Or more specifically, his nails and lips.

Williams had painted his nails pink and was also wearing some pink gloss, which fans were quick to notice. Some even called him out and mocked him for his choice of actions. Williams was quick to clap back the detractors, saying, “But I think it's just another way of expression.” Now that he is going viral again, fans will be expecting a clarification statement from him shortly.