Caleb Williams Opens Up on Patrick Mahomes Comparisons Ahead of Rookie NFL Season

Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears quarterback, has shown flashes of brilliance in his first two preseason games, but the No. 1 overall choice in the 2024 NFL Draft is pushing back against those who have already compared him toKansas City Star Patrick Mahomes.

Williams was in action on Saturday when the Bears met the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Following another outstanding performance, fans throughout the NFL are already comparing the standout rookie to three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

In a video posted by Dov Kleiman on X, the Chicago quarterback reacted to those comparing him to the Chiefs superstar. Speaking to reporters following the Bears' 27-3 victory over the Bengals, Williams stated that, while he appreciated the parallels between himself and Mahomes, his primary goal this season is to help his team win football games.



Caleb said, "It's respect. It's nice, but my name is Caleb Williams. Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes. Tyreek Hill is Tyreek Hill. Much love to them and such. I've met and spoken with both of them, but we're here to win games for the Chicago Bears. Da Bears.

Although Williams was compared to Patrick Mahomes long before the Chicago Bears chose him as their first choice in this year's NFL draft, Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins was the latest to hint at the parallels on Saturday, following Williams' eye-catching preseason performance with the Bears.

Making such analogies is a big move. Williams has not appeared in a single regular-season game in the NFL. There is no questioning his arm prowess, but being an NFL quarterback requires much more than skill.

The role requires a lot of pressure, hard labor, and constancy. Williams has a lot to show before he can genuinely be compared to a player who may go down in history as the finest to ever play the position. It will be intriguing to watch how Williams' 2024 season unfolds. The Bears have done an excellent job of developing talent around their rookie quarterback.

Mahomes, of course, is already on track to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history as he seeks his fourth Super Bowl victory in only his seventh season as a starter. The fact that Williams would not openly embrace the connection to the Kansas City Chiefs star is likely just as heartening for Bears fans, who already have high hopes for the USC product in 2024.

The Chicago Bears have yet to win a Super Bowl in the previous 35 years. Caleb Williams' potential for the Chicago Bears was a source of concern heading into the new season, as the organization had high expectations for this first-round choice. Williams sat out the first preseason game before appearing in the following two.

Williams has had minimal playing experience during this period, but his playmaking skill has wowed everyone. In two games, Williams has thrown for 170 yards and run for 20, with one score on the ground. However, the box score does not reflect how fantastic he has looked. Particularly with his feet and amazing arm skills.