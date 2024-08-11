Caleb Williams Reacts to His Preseason Debut; He Claims His Performance Was Encouraging in a Dominant Win Over Bills

Caleb Williams, the Bears quarterback, hadn't played in a game since USC's final regular-season encounter. So Williams walked the field in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon to make his NFL preseason debut. It appeared more like a preview, with cinematic highlights of upcoming attractions than the start of the Caleb Williams narrative.



The Chicago Bears opened their preseason with a dominant 33-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills, demonstrating the much-anticipated promise of their top draft selection, Caleb Williams. The rookie quarterback shined in his Bears debut, totaling 95 yards and spearheading two successful drives.

Rome Odunze and his colleagues noticed Nsibmba Webster come open right away. The play-action bootleg slide call from offensive coordinator Shane Waldron worked flawlessly, and quarterback Caleb Williams had an easy pass in his hands.



In a postgame news conference, Williams was questioned about his last play, an incomplete throw he threw to fellow rookie Rome Odunze. When asked about "letting that ball out," Williams responded calmly, explaining that the relationship between the two newcomers is still building.

Williams stated, "I thought he was going to take it high because I thought he saw the guy, which he did, and he told me..."I assumed he was going to either settle or go to the back pylon. He started coming flat, but by then I had to let go of the ball."

Caleb claimed that he expected Bills safety Damar Hamlin to move to one side, but Hamlin "bluffed" and played over-the-top coverage on wide receiver Rome Odunze, Williams' vertical target. The quarterback then focused on his running back, who was covered.

Caleb Williams said in the press conference that he considered his NFL preseason debut performance encouraging as he helped lead the Chicago Bears to a victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, although the ever-confident quarterback never doubted himself.

Williams' Bears colleagues might say the same about him, as he exhibited awareness and poise in the pocket, hit receivers on the run, and showed dual-threat potential by scrambling 13 yards for a first down on third-and-9. Receiver DJ Moore stated. "Yes, it really boosts your confidence for the upcoming season.."

The rookie quarterback finished 4-for-7 for 95 yards with a passing rating of 101.8. He also ran for 13 yards. Williams led the first-team offense on two scoring drives, both of which resulted in field goals.



Williams was completely delighted in fewer than 20 plays, four completions, and without leading a touchdown drive, though he may have had one if D'Andre Swift had been able to keep his feet at the end of a 42-yard bolt with the no-look screen that wasn't a no-look. It certainly appeared that way.

The Bears' overall performance indicates that a strong team dynamic is developing. Furthermore, as they prepare for their next preseason battle, the emphasis will be on fine-tuning their game plan, resolving any shortcomings, and capitalizing on the positives from this promising start.