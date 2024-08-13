Caleb Williams Reveals ‘Competitive Stamina’ Advice He Got From Tom Brady Ahead of Upcoming NFL Season

In the April 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears picked Caleb Williams, a former USC standout quarterback, as one of the top quarterback prospects in recent memory. Williams is poised to disrupt the atmosphere in Chicago and within the Bears organization.

Caleb Williams understands how tough it will be to meet expectations given the dynamics of the game and the size of the league. As a result, he's been seeking counsel anywhere he can get it now that he's in the NFL.



Williams has sought advice from many individuals, including the famous Tom Brady. In a recent ESPN interview, Caleb Williams discussed the advice that he received from Tom Brady. Williams stated that the 47-year-old Brady taught him the value of "competitive stamina" and the importance of diets and leadership in achieving success.

Caleb stated, "He kept harping on competitive stamina, being with your people, knowing them, and the bond. And then, it's difficult. The task is difficult. That is what he said."

Brady, now largely regarded as the best quarterback of all time, was known for his competitive fire, and Williams credits Brady with teaching him the value of competitive stamina.

Williams continued, “It's difficult to go out there and win games, but doing your best in the film room, with your nutrition, and with everything else that you can control will increase your chances of winning games and achieving what you want to do.”

Also Read: When 39 Years Old Tom Brady Said ‘He’d Crush His 22-Year Old Self at NFL Combine’

Nobody achieved the level of success that Brady did in the NFL. Throughout his 23-year career, he guided his teams to 10 Super Bowl trips and seven victories. It's an unparalleled winning career. It's also one that Williams hopes to repeat to the greatest extent possible.



Aside from that, Williams' fascination with Brady has always been one of the top rumors in the NFL rookie circle, whether it's about nutrition, training, or anything else . According to ESPN staff writer Courtney Cronin, Williams is also following great quarterback Tom Brady's training and eating plan.

Advertisement

William told ESPN that to avoid causing inflammation, he follows a primarily plant-based diet that omits several dietary mainstays. The TB12 diet, which excludes alcohol, red meat, and typical carbs like bread, pasta, cereal, and dairy products like milk, cheese, yoghurt, and ice cream, limits Williams' ability to eat a broad variety of meals and components.

On Saturday, the rookie quarterback made his NFL debut in a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Williams began the game and completed four of seven passes for 95 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. Williams is poised to establish a name for himself in the NFL, and his most recent performance demonstrated why.



Chicago has never had a quarterback that has placed them on the map, but that may change with Williams under center. He will get the opportunity to show himself on the greatest stage when the Bears visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the NFL season, which begins September 8.

Advertisement