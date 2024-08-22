Caleb Williams Says He Will Continue To Paint Nails for THIS Reason Despite Getting Trolled by NFL Fans

Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears' first-round choice in the 2024 NFL draft, is recognized not just for his outstanding performance at USC but also for his distinct sense of style. This USC standout wears nail polish and carries a pink iPhone.



His electric fashion choices have made him the target of internet haters since the day he showed up to the draft in Detroit, Michigan, with his distinctively painted nails. However, the QB has stated that he would continue to wear the nail polish; he also stated the reason to wear it during his latest appearance on the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast.

During a recent interview with the Pardon My Take team, Williams stated that he will continue to paint his nails, despite criticism on social media. The 22-year-old claimed that it helps him calm his anxiety, allowing him to perform at his best during games.



Williams said, I attempt to do it for regular season games, playoffs, and similar events. Additionally, because I've been doing it for so long, I'm attempting to ensure that I can continue to do it for games because I run out of ideas.."

The team then asked him whether he would paint cuss words on his nails like other athletes do on their bodies. Williams shook his head and stated never because he did not want to end up on the wrong side of the NFL's top brass. "I will not do that [write curse or swear words]. Roger Goodell would have something to say. I'm trying to keep good-spirited things on my nails," he explained.

Additionally, he hinted that instead of writing bad words, he'd rather paint his nails with motivational quotes. Williams picked up this practice early in life from his mother, who would often paint them. Williams previously revealed in an interview with USC Athletics that his mother has been a nail technician his whole life, and he began painting his nails in his senior year of high school.

Earlier this year, supporters questioned his habit of carrying a pink iPhone after noticing him clutching it while attending a USC women's basketball game. Williams came out unashamed at the time, and his cavalier attitude toward criticism, as well as his unapologetic acceptance of self-expression, attracted attention.

Williams' desire to speak himself honestly has struck an emotion with many as he quietly navigates the spotlight as a top NFL draft prospect. His unwavering commitment to his nail-painting hobby and pink iPhone serves as a reminder that self-expression knows no bounds, even in the world of professional athletics.

Williams won the Heisman Trophy, a renowned award given to the finest college football player, in 2022. Overall, he spent two seasons at USC and finished 18-8. He completed 599 throws for almost 8000 passing yards and 72 touchdowns, as well as 210 rushes for over 500 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Chicago Bears picked Williams first overall in the most recent NFL draft.