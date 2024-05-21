‘Call Him Anakin Skywalker’s Son’: Fans Roast Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Alleged Long Hair Look

Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback, has become the talk of the town as his new look goes viral on various social media platforms. In the photo, he is seen with long hair, closely resembling the Star Wars character Anakin Skywalker.

This new hairstyle of Burrow is getting a mixed reaction. Some fans are roasting his look, while others are praising him for channeling the Anakin Skywalker vibe.

Fans Have a Blast with Burrow’s New Look

Many reports suggest that the viral photo of Burrow has most probably been photoshopped. In another recent photo, he was seen wearing a hat, and it didn’t look like he had grown his hair just like we see in the viral image. Also, on May 16, the Bengals shared some pictures of the players where Burrow appeared with short hair. It seems someone wanted to play a prank on Burrow with the photoshopped image.

Despite the photoshopped nature of the image, fans didn't hold back from roasting the Bengals' quarterback. The viral image ignited a chain reaction of Star Wars jokes. One meme page photoshopped his long-haired face onto a Freddie Mercury photo and called it "Joey Bercury"

An X user commented, “Call him Anakin Skywalkers son”

Call him Anakin Skywalkers son pic.twitter.com/geZ5uPB5tR — Cuℏrizmaa (@xCuhrizmaa) May 20, 2024

Another user wrote, “Entering his Brady transformation,” referencing Tom Brady’s long hair look.

Entering his Brady transformation — Beasstify (@beasstify) May 21, 2024

One social media user commented, “The 80’s are so back baby…” referring to the long hair trend of the 80s.

Social media had a blast making jokes about Burrow's photoshopped long hair.

Burrow is all set for the New NFL Season

Last year, during the regular season, Joe Burrow had to exit the league due to a wrist injury. However, according to various reports, Burrow is all set to make a comeback this season. To improve his health, he has adopted a new diet. Regarding his progress, Burrow said, “We’re bigger. Definitely bigger. We’ll see where I’m at at the end of the offseason. I feel good about where my body is right now.”

This offseason, he is focusing on gaining muscle. Burrow's career has been marred by injuries, causing him to leave several seasons mid-way. This year, he aims to remain injury-free. With enough time to fully recover from his injury and gain strength, Burrow is determined to make a strong return.

