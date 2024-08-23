‘Call Me’: Colorado Football Star Boldly Hits on Already Taken Caitlin Clark in Viral Video

Caitlin Clark has been one of the most popular names in the WNBA; however, this time it is in football. After lighting up the college basketball scene in Iowa, she’s continued her incredible journey in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever.

Her rookie season has been nothing short of spectacular, and fans everywhere can’t get enough of her talent and drive.

But it’s not just her skills on the court that have people talking. Clark has caught the eye of many admirers, both for her basketball prowess and her presence off the court.

Recently, one admirer made headlines for taking a bold step to express his interest. Ben Finneseth, a safety for the Colorado Buffaloes football team, went viral when he decided to shoot his shot with Clark in a public and confident way.

Finneseth’s move quickly became a hot topic on social media. The young football player clearly admires Clark, not just for her impact on women’s basketball but also for her looks.

It was a daring move, and one that took some courage. After all, it’s not every day that someone in the public eye makes such a forward attempt to get the attention of another athlete.

However, there’s a catch to this story. Caitlin Clark is currently in a relationship with Connor McCaffrey. McCaffrey is not just any boyfriend; he’s also a fellow athlete who played basketball at Iowa alongside Clark.

The two have been together for some time, and they’ve shared their journey in sports and life. This means that, despite Finneseth’s bold attempt, his advances aren’t likely to go anywhere.

While Finneseth’s shot might have missed the mark romantically, it doesn’t seem to have dampened his admiration for Clark. He remains a big fan of both her and the Indiana Fever.

As the WNBA season continues, with the Fever making a strong push for the playoffs, it’s likely that Finneseth will be cheering them on, just like many others.

This situation is a reminder of how athletes, especially those as popular as Caitlin Clark, become admired and followed not just for their professional achievements but also for their personal lives. Clark’s rise to fame has made her one of the most recognizable faces in sports, and with that comes a lot of attention from fans and fellow athletes alike.

For Caitlin Clark, this is just another moment in the spotlight. Her focus remains on the court, where she continues to lead her team and build her legacy as one of the greats in women’s basketball. The story with Ben Finneseth may have added a bit of extra buzz around her, but it’s clear that her priorities are set on making history in the WNBA.

As for Finneseth, his viral moment shows that even in the world of sports, admiration and fandom can lead to bold, sometimes funny, situations. Whether or not he expected his attempt to go viral, it’s clear that he’s not alone in his admiration for Caitlin Clark. She’s a superstar on the rise, and fans are eager to see where her career will take her next.

In the end, while the romance might not have bloomed, the respect and admiration remain strong. Caitlin Clark continues to inspire, and that’s something worth cheering for—whether you’re a football player, a basketball fan, or just someone who appreciates greatness.

