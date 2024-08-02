Cam Newton Lashes Out at Raiders Rookie Trey Taylor Over Patrick Mahomes Kermit Doll Prank Says, ‘Why Are You Over There Bullsh*tting?’

In the most recent update on Mahomes' 'Kermit Doll' prank by a rookie of the Las Vegas Raiders, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton reacts. He strongly condemns rookie behavior and expects QB Patrick Mahomes to respond effectively.

The incident occurred during the Las Vegas Raiders' training camp, with Trey Taylor impersonating Mahomes with a Kermit the Frog allusion, turning attention from football workouts to off-field controversy. Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has strongly condemned a rookie safety's recent prank on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On this week's episode of the 4th & 1, Cam Newton and Peggy Podcast, Newton, who led the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50, blasted the rookie's actions, arguing that training camp should be about serious preparation rather than frivolous shenanigans.

He used his platform to convey his displeasure with Taylor's behavior, pointing out the rookie's low stature in comparison to Mahomes' prominent status in the league. Cam said, "This isn't fun and games. Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl. I see what's going on and what you're attempting to accomplish." Who is that?"

Also Read: Here’s Why a US Judge Threw Out $4.7 Billion Verdict Against NFL

When his co-host couldn't recognize Taylor, Newton underlined the rookie's relative unknown. "No disrespect, but Mahomes is a well-known player. Taylor is still working his way through the NFL. It's unclear why he'd chose to attack someone of Mahomes' caliber."



Cam lashed out at Taylor and said, "Exactly. No insult to the guy, but that's Patrick Mahomes. I know who that is. 37 for the Oakland Raiders, or, rather, the Las Vegas Raiders. He prepared himself for that. And I'm not sure who had to tell him, but he may be a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro, but he ain't Kermit the Frog, so why are you over there bullsh*tting?"

Advertisement

Cam also supported Patrick's approach to this occurrence as being too politically correct . In response to the prank, Mahomes has signaled that he will handle the matter when it is appropriate, which might cause problems for the Raiders in their next AFC West games against the Chiefs.

Newton supported Mahomes' diplomatic response to the prank, saying that the Chiefs quarterback should have taken a more direct approach. Cam told Patrick. “Patrick doesn't have to say that. He's got to be politically correct. If I could say everything I want to say, bro. 'Who the f**k are you?“ Cam wants Patrick to show them the difference between a rookie and a three-time Super Bowl winner.

Taylor, taken in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, had a successful collegiate career, receiving the Jim Thorpe Award for top defensive back. Despite this, his latest acts have brought him unwanted attention.



Taylor attended the Air Force Academy and was selected as the 223rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Taylor started 28 of 36 games in four seasons, with 205 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and six interceptions.

Advertisement