Cam Newton Says Not Him But THIS Player is NFL's Greatest Dual Threat Quarterback Ever

Cam Newton will undoubtedly make it to the top dual-threat quarterback list. The former league MVP holds the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. But the 35-year-old doesn’t consider himself to be the greatest.

Newton hosts the 4th & 1 with Cam Newton podcast. On the show, he was asked his take on the greatest dual-threat quarterback debate. The three-time Pro Bowler ranked a Carolina Panthers star on the top.

Cam Newton names the NFL’s greatest dual-threat quarterback ever

Newton replied to posts on X from the fans on his latest 4th & 1 with Cam Newton podcast episode. A user asked if he saw or thought of himself as the greatest dual threat ever to play the game. The user added who Newton had seen, if not himself.

The 2015 Offensive Player of the Year was quick to respond. “No,” Newton quipped. He admitted that Lamar Jackson is the greatest dual-threat QB ever. He went on to defend his choice.

Cam said that Jackson’s style is a bit different from his. He added that Jackson has big-play ability. “He's got speed that I never had,” Newton pointed out. He called Lamar an electric player.

“And then, I played the game more powerful,” Newton explained. He said he could run, but he would probably get caught. “Lamar, (Michael) Vick, they're ain't getting caught,” Cam concluded.

Is Lamar Jackson better than Cam Newton?

Newton’s speed might be less than that of Jackson. But his contribution as a runner betters everybody in his position. His 75 touchdowns are 22 more than second-placed Josh Allen. In contrast, Jackson sits in 20th place with 29 touchdowns only.

On the other hand, Lamar Jackson is set to overtake Newton’s rushing yards next season. He is 370 yards short, despite playing five fewer seasons. Jackson has led the Ravens to the top seed in the AFC. His two NFL MVP awards put him in a league above other players.

Fans praised Newton for his choices. “Cam Newton knows ball then,” an X user wrote. However, some fans have argued that Josh Allen should have been named the best. “Lamar Jackson can’t be the best dual-threat when he barely throws for 3k yards. We all know who the best is and it’s Josh Allen,” a comment read.

