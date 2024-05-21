Who Is Cameron Brink's Boyfriend? All About Ex-Stanford Rower Ben Felter

Rising as a star in the WNBA, Cameron Brink executes her role as a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, achieving distinction in the realm of women's basketball. She first saw the world on December 31, 2001, in Princeton, New Jersey, and spent her childhood in Beaverton, Oregon.

At Stanford, her court and non-court performances in college basketball were notably remarkable.

Ben Felter, also studying at Stanford and previously part of the Cardinal rowing team, dons the role of Cameron Brink's boyfriend. The two started their romance in 2021, and they recently marked the completion of their third year together in March.

This article provides an all-encompassing detail about Ben Felter, the boyfriend of Cameron Brink.

Who Is Cameron Brink's Boyfriend?

Ben Felter, presently a portfolio analyst with the Defense Innovation Unit, initially dipped his feet into the professional world as a software engineering intern at Kaladin and then moved on to handle the role of a program manager at Riverside Research.

He's also an alumnus of Stanford University, where he was academically, with accolades of being a two-time IRCA Scholar-Athlete and thrice making it to the Pac 12 Spring Academic Honor Roll. His lineage traces to entrepreneurship, with his mother, Lynne Bergeron Felter, starting Across The Line Products.

An active outdoorsy is something that bonds Ben Felter and his two brothers, Max and Darby. Together, they have had memorable times like their Europe trip in 2023, with Paris being on their itinerary.

The brothers both identify as West Point Academy alumni, just like Ben and share his adoration for natural settings. Their shared adventures boast of beachfront relaxation, challenging hikes in Californian mountains, and surfing escapades.

In the digital realm, Ben Felter makes his presence felt on Instagram with snapshots of his exotic life escapades and candid moments with his girlfriend Cameron Brink.

How did Cameron Brink and Ben Felter meet?

Cameron Brink and Ben Felter crossed paths at Stanford University in 2021, where they both shared the life of student-athletes. Brink shined on the basketball court for Stanford Cardinal's women's team, while Felter rowed for the men's team.

Their connection sparked in March 2021, which has thrived till their three-year milestone, celebrated in March 2024.

Felter, a diligent computer science learner at Stanford, is on track to wear the graduation cap in 2024, paralleling Brink's timeline.

His academic journey at Stanford witnessed several enriching internships, the U.S. Department of Defense being one among them.

At present, Felter contributes as a portfolio analyst to the Defense Innovation Unit.

Miraculously, in their hectic life paths, Brink and Felter perpetuate their strong bond.

They make time to cheer for Stanford's women's basketball games together, and their dinner dates with Brink's NBA titan godbrother, Stephen Curry, are often caught sight of.

What Does Cameron Brink's Boyfriend Do for a Living?

Ben Felter is serving as a portfolio analyst at the Defense Innovation Unit. His professional journey started as an intern software engineer at Kaladin. Before his current role, he held the position of program manager at Research.

Before embarking on his professional career, Felter was an accomplished collegiate athlete at Stanford University, proving his mettle on the rowing team of the Stanford Cardinals. He carved a niche for himself by becoming a two-time recipient of the IRCA Scholar-Athlete Award in 2022 and 2023.

Additionally, his academic prowess led him to be a-time inductee into the Pac 12 Spring Academic Honor Roll from 2021 to 2023. He enhanced his tech-savviness by studying computer science at the university.

Cameron Brink and Ben Felter’s Relationship Timeline

Cameron Brink and Ben Felter met as students at Stanford University in 2021. Brink played basketball for the Stanford Cardinal women's team, and Felter was a rower for the men's team. They began dating in March 2021.

March 2021

On March 10, 2021, Ben Felter and Cameron Brink started dating. They marked their third anniversary with heartfelt posts on Instagram. Felter wrote, "Three years together, a day to celebrate the soul that makes me whole," while Brink, who usually keeps her relationship off social media, makes exceptions for special occasions like their anniversary and his birthday.

August 2021

To celebrate their six-month anniversary, Ben posted a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, "Couldn't be happier, 6 months with you."

January 2022

Ben celebrated Cameron Brink's birthday by posting videos of them together, with the caption, "To the person who makes life so amazing, happy birthday, love you."

March 2022

For their first anniversary, Ben shared photos of them with a caption that read, "One Year," accompanied by a heart and infinity sign.

March 2023

Ben posted a funny compilation video of him and Cameron enjoying life together, captioned, "Happy 2 years, my love," to celebrate their second anniversary.

May 2023

Ben and Cameron took a vacation to California with their pet dog. Ben shared a series of photos on Instagram, captioning them, "Sometimes sit back and let it sink in."

March 2024

Cameron Brink and Ben celebrated their third anniversary. Ben posted cute photos of them with the caption, "Three years together, a day to celebrate the soul that makes me whole.”

Who is Cameron Brink's Dad?

Greg Brink, Cameron Brink's father, once played collegiate basketball at Virginia Tech alongside Dell Curry, the father of NBA stars Steph and Seth Curry.

After his basketball career, Greg joined Nike and eventually rose to the position of CEO of Nike North America and later CEO of Nike EMEA in Amsterdam.

Greg and his wife Michelle have played a crucial role in Cameron's life and basketball career, significantly contributing to her success both on and off the court.

