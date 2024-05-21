WNBA's rookie phenom, Cameron Brink considers NBA champion Stephen Curry to be more than just an NBA icon. Curry is Cameron's godbrother.

The Curry and Brink families have known each other since Steph's mom, Sonya, became Cameron's godmother. And, this long-standing rapport extends beyond basketball for sure!

In an apperance on Paul George's 'Podcast P,’ Cameron Brink describes Stephen's personality as full of laughter. She fondly recalls childhood memories where his positive energy brightened their days even with simple things like playing in the pool.

Growing up in basketball-loving families, both Cameron and Steph have a deep love for the sport. While they haven't competed directly (fearing Cameron might get discouraged!), they've bonded over video games and share a mutual respect for each other's skills.

Especially, Brink points out that Stephen hasn't changed a bit despite his immense NBA achievements.

Stephen Curry and Cameron Brink's family bond - let's look back!

Steph Curry is Cameron Brink's godfather. Their parents, Sonya and Dell Curry (Steph's parents) and Michelle and Greg Brink, have known each other for a long time. Sonya and Michelle were even roommates in college. This close family tie gave Brink exposure to Curry's life and career from a young age. Stephen Curry and Cameron Brink are reported to have an age gap of almost 14 years.

Stephen Curry cheered for Cameron Brink on Instagram

When Cameron Brink promoted the WNBA League Pass while sporting some cool WNBA gear, Curry reshared her story on his own Instagram story. This helped boost Brink's message and encourage fans to subscribe to the WNBA League Pass.

Cameron Brink Gifts North West Exclusive Sneakers from Godbrother Stephen Curry

Cameron Brink recently had her debut game with the Los Angeles Sparks. The game was star-studded, with Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West in attendance. Brink wanted to express her appreciation for Kim's support and gave them both a signed Sparks jersey.

Plus, North West, a big fanatic of Stephen Curry (Brink's godbrother), received a special gift. Aware of North's love for Steph Curry, Brink surprised her with a pair of Curry's sneakers. How thoughtful!

FYI, Cameron Brink's off-court success includes a partnership with Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS. Brink is the face of a SKIMS campaign promoting their "Fits Everybody" collection. The campaign features other WNBA stars like Candace Parker and Kelsey Plum.

How did Cameron Brink's rise to stardom happen?

Cameron Brink started playing at Southridge High School in Oregon, where she led her team to three state championship appearances and won two titles. She continued to excel at Stanford University. As a senior, she averaged nearly a double-double with almost 20 points, 13 rebounds, and contributions in steals, assists, and blocks.

Brink has represented the USA on multiple occasions. She was part of the gold medal-winning teams at the 2018 FIBA Under-17 World Cup and the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup. More recently, she shined on the 3x3 national team and led them to victory at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup, earning Most Valuable Player honors.

Recently, Brink was drafted as the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA draft and she has a bright future ahead of her in the league.