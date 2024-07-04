Can a Zach LaVine-Ben Simmons Swap Trade Between Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets Boost Their Careers?

A deal that could be a match made in heaven as two outcasts for their certain teams can be traded to each other. Zach Lavine and Ben Simmons are two names that are not wanted by their franchise and they might get involved in a trade.

Based on the reports, Zach LaVine's contract has three years and $138 million left on it, and the Bulls are desperate to get rid of it. No team has been interested in signing you, not even with a first-round pick attached.

What did Stephen Noh write?

Sharing his views on the swap, Noh wrote, “LaVine-Simmons swap would cut more than $2 million in salary for the Bulls and get rid of their problem. Chicago has a first-round pick from Portland that may not convey, along with its picks in 2027, 2029, and 2031 available to move. One of those picks would be a nice swap for Simmons.”

LaVine out and focus on youngsters by Bulls?

The 29-year-old LaVine averaged 19.5 points per game in 31 games for the Bulls before having surgery to repair a foot injury that ended his season. LaVine is currently tradeable as the Bulls look to alter their strategy. The Bulls have been acting in a way that indicates they intend to rebuild quickly and acquire younger, less expensive players.

Simmons' injury woes

This season, Simmons has only played in 15 games. He once missed 38 straight. 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists are the averages for the top pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Since the Nets acquired him from Philadelphia at the trade deadline in 2022—a deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers—he has only appeared in 57 games and has never completed a season.

Due to mental health issues, Simmons did not play for Philadelphia at the beginning of the season. After moving to Brooklyn, he attempted to regain his conditioning but injured his back. After that season, he underwent a microdiscectomy, a procedure to remove a small fragment of a herniated disc. It’s high for both stars to change their teams and make a fresh start to reach their potential.

