‘Can I Take You to the Movies’: Shaquille O’Neal Shoots His Shot With Bobby Althoff and Asks Her Out On A Date

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal enjoys seeking challenges beyond the basketball court. During an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq, he enlisted the assistance of YouTuber Funny Marco to ask podcaster Bobbi Althoff to accompany him on a date.

The humorous exchange unraveled during a recent podcast session, demonstrating the perks of O’Neal's celebrity status. Althoff immediately accepted O’Neal's movie date invitation.

“I’m sitting here with Funny Marco,” O’Neal began. “He told me to ask you on a date, so can I take you to the movies?”

“Alright, I love you, Bobbi,” O’Neal replied. “I’ll call you later.”

O’Neal's playful demeanor and personality are traits his fans have grown to anticipate and love, especially as he moves further from his NBA career and adopts a more comedic persona.

Before calling Althoff, O'Neal confidently asserted that “once a lady experiences a date with Shaq, she’ll never consider another.”

As for Althoff, the 26-year-old is recovering from a recent split with her husband of four years and seems well aware of the appeal of the basketball star. Recent reports suggest that Althoff finalized her divorce in February.

Jokic Surpasses Shaquille O'Neal in Playoff Assists, Continues MVP Form in Game 5 Win

The Denver Nuggets will be hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series this coming Tuesday evening.

Nikola Jokic, during the game, will etch his name in NBA milestones by surpassing the records of the revered Paul Pierce (579), Al Horford (580), and the legendary Shaquille O'Neal (582), securing the 47th spot on the all-time playoff assists leaderboard.

Hot on O'Neal's heels, Jokic plans to overtake Sam Cassell (592) next.

Jokic commenced the game phenomenally, scoring 25 points, four rebounds, delivering 13 assists, alongside two steals and one block, exhibiting impressive shooting stats of 10/14 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point arena in just the initial 26 minutes of playing time.

Following a triumphant year, Jokic was recognized with his 2024 MVP Award prior to Game 5.

The revered three-time MVP closed the regular season showcasing commendable performance figures of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per, shooting with an incredible accuracy of 58.3% from the field and a 35.9% three-point shooting efficiency from a total of 79 games.

