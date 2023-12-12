Can Lakers land Bronny James to play with LeBron even without 2024 First-Round Pick? NBA Insider reveals

Speculating about the authenticity of Bronny James departing from USC after his freshman year is merely conjectural. However, the interesting scenario to keenly observe would be his potential decision to participate in the 2024 NBA draft.

Even more fascinating would be to conceive of a hypothetical world where Bronny winds up as his father, LeBron James's teammate. It is not an entirely far-fetched situation if fate favors the Lakers.

Past trades have caused the LA franchise to part with their first-round picks (and swaps), depriving them of the ability to trade any current or future first-round picks in a draft sooner than 2029.

Furthermore, due to previous transactions, the LA Lakers' 2024 first-round choice now rests with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Yet, because of the peculiar terms in the deal with New Orleans, the Pelicans have the privilege to postpone their choice for this year's first-round pick for the Lakers' first in 2025.

If the Pelicans capitalize on this, the LA Lakers might procure a golden opportunity to draft LeBron James's son - Bronny - in the 2024 NBA draft.

ALSO READ: LeBron James pits Austin Reaves against Michael Jordan's historic flu game: Which performance stands out?

Will Bronny join the Lakers in 2024 draft? A hypothetical scenario

ESPN insider Bobby Marks, recently explained a possible sequence of events in the 2024 NBA draft, suggesting that attaining Bronny James by the Lakers might not be as complex as one might anticipate.

Advertisement

Upon being queried about the possibility of a team drafting Bronny to attract LeBron to their team, Marks refuted the likelihood. Instead, he proposed a plausible scenario where the Lakers might secure Bronny in the 2024 draft.

Marks predicted an intriguing circumstance when he questioned, "As we venture into the 20s...wherein our focus shall be directed towards the Lakers' first pick.

With New Orleans having the choice to defer the Lakers' first pick to 2025, what unfolds if the said pick ends up being 23 or 24 and falls into the Lakers' lap? Would they select Bronny James to be on the same team as his father?"

Should this eventuality come to pass, it would be a singularly unforgettable moment in NBA draft history.

Undoubtedly, it would serve as a crowning joy for LeBron, who has often spoken about his desire to join forces with his son on the court.

Despite this tantalizing thought, we are still far removed from it becoming a tangible discussion. Yet, it remains amusing to ponder.

Bronny participated in his first collegiate match with the Trojans recently, and he will be closely watched throughout the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: LeBron James and Anthony Davis compared to Tom Brady and Ray Lewis after Lakers win inaugural NBA Cup