Can Michael Jordan swim? Two tragic incidents that gave NBA legend water phobia

Basketball legend Michael Jordan, renowned for his unmatched skills on the court, instilled fear in many of his opponents. However, not many are aware of his fear of water, or aquaphobia.

From an early age, water held a terrifying place in Jordan's life. Reports indicate that a childhood friend drowned in the ocean while seven-year-old Michael tried desperately to save him.

As his friend struggled and pulled him under, Jordan's aquaphobia took root.

As if that trauma wasn't enough, Michael was later required to rescue himself from a pool, and while in college, he experienced the drowning of a girlfriend.

Each harrowing encounter further deepened his fear of water and eventually prompted his decision to avoid bodies of water altogether.

Jordan's phobia reached such heights that he shied away from any contact with water, even admitting to an occasional fear of bathing.

However, the Bulls icon managed to gradually face his fear of water over the years.

Judging by his current collection of watercraft, including jet skis and yachts, it appears that his once paralyzing aquaphobia may be losing its grip.

Michael Jordan's aquaphobia evolution: Insights from John Salley

John Salley, a close friend of Michael Jordan, sheds light on how Jordan is making strides to conquer his fear of water.

He shares, "Michael has been making a conscious effort to face his fear, taking one step at a time.

Over the recent years, he has been on several sailing trips primarily because his wife, Yvette, is passionate about it, even though he has a deep-seated aversion to water.

On his first trip, he was restless on the boat. However, on his most recent adventure, he feels his anger melting away, marking a small triumph.

He doesn't engross himself in basketball like he usually does.

Instead, he wakes up with the rising sun, fixes himself in the fishing seat, and cracks open his first Corona by 8 a.m. with his buddies, all the while catching big yellowfin tuna that make delicious sushi. He seems content.

