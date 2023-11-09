Can NFL players smoke weed? Deep dive into the league's rules and marijuana policy

While other sports give proper emphasis on banned weed consumption, the NFL is quite lenient here. So, does that mean that NFL players can smoke weed and still get to play the games? Well, let’s dig deep into the weed policy of the sports.

Is it allowed to smoke weed for NFL players?

The answer to this is Yes as well as No. Even though weed is a banned substance in the NFL, there aren’t many strong rules against its consumption. In fact, as of 2021, the NFL no longer performs tests for an element called Delta 6 THC-carboxylic acid, commonly known as weed.

The test is not performed for weed in the random drug testing time frame of the offseason. Therefore, NFL players have complete openness to consume weed, also called marijuana, all summer without worrying about any penalties. In fact, when it comes to penalties, they aren’t very strict either.

Starting the 2022 season, the players who will be tested positive for THC won’t be suspended. The test limit of THC was 35 ng/ml earlier, but it was later changed to 150 ng/ml. Therefore, if the player tests positive for 150 ng/ml or more, he’ll be placed under medical review.

The registered medical experts will examine the player and decide which type of treatment he would need. But things get serious if a player refuses to take the test. There’s a direct suspension in case a player refuses to take the drug test. The suspension ranges up to three fixtures.

Overall, the consumption of weed is definitely prohibited; however, players can get in trouble if the test results come out to 150 ng/ml or more. Other than Marijuana, PCP, MDMA, hormones, steroids, cocaine, and masking agents are also banned in the NFL.