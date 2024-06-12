Can the Mavericks Comeback From a 0–2 Hole Against the Celtics? Here’s What the Stats Say

Defeat is a sour pill to swallow, and no one knows that better right now than the Dallas Mavericks. Hailed as the most capable underdogs by basketball media to become champions, the Mavs find themselves in a tight spot, desperate to escape a potential sweep.

Game 1 loss was a combination of a subpar offensive approach, average defense, and crucial missed field goals. A win to kick off the 2024 finals would have built serious momentum, likely culminating in the situation the Celtics are in. However, in professional sports, plans are subject to change, whether for better or worse.

ALSO READ: 3 Reasons Why Celtics Dominated NBA Finals Game 2 Against Mavericks

What went wrong in Game 2?

Issues that appeared in the first game once again bothered the Mavs. Down by nine at the end of the third, Mavs relied on Luka and Kyrie to lead the scoring in the fourth. The fourth quarter is considered one of the most important 12-minute stretches of the game, and consistent scoring before the final buzzer is an absolute necessity.

At the final buzzer, both combined for just seven points, with the other starters pouring in crucial 17 points. Luka missed essential shots down the stretch, scoring 1 of 6 from the field and 0-2 from behind the arc.

The all-around three-point shooting was poor, similar to Game 1, as they made only 6 of 26 from beyond the arc. The Mavs also lost possession more often, with 15 turnovers compared to the Celtics’ 10, eight of which came from Doncic. Again, free throws proved to be the difference as Dallas missed eight compared to Boston’s one.

Advertisement

The overall defense was slightly better as the Celtics missed numerous field goals, particularly from behind the arc, scoring 25.6% (10 of 39) from downtown.

But overall, despite shooting 47.5% from the field, the Mavs missed crucial buckets from three, had decent offense, more turnovers, missed free throws, and a fourth-quarter no-show from Luka and Kyrie.

ALSO READ: Luka Doncic’s Clash with Celtics Owner Grousbeck Sparks Controversy

Luka and Kyrie share similar sentiments on Game 2 loss

In the press conference following Game 2, Luka Doncic was candid about his shortcomings on the court:

“At the end of the day, we got to make some more shots. I think my turnovers and missed free throws caused us the game, so I got to do way better in those two categories. At the end of the day, we got to make shots to win the game.”

Teammate Kyrie Irving shared a similar sentiment as to Doncic for the team’s loss, stating:

Advertisement

“We beat ourselves a little bit tonight, just on our turnovers and defensive rotations. They (Celtics) got a lot of second-chance opportunities. We look at some of our positives for sure where we won first and fourth. But, in the end, we got to win all four quarters if we want a great chance against this team.”

When asked about Luka taking the blame for the loss, Kyrie responded:

“When you’re in the finals, and you’re taking the brunt of accountability, he is in the right for wanting to single himself out, but this is a team game, and we’re going to tell him that.”

Is a comeback possible for the Mavericks?

Throughout NBA playoffs history, the Mavs have managed to climb out of a 0-2 hole three times. In 2022, they beat the Phoenix Suns in seven games to advance to the conference finals. In 2005 and 2001, they beat the Jazz and the Rockets to reach the conference semifinals.

Advertisement

However, a simple observation can determine that none of these feats took place beyond the second round. In fact, only five teams in league history have ever recovered from a 0-2 deficit in the NBA finals.

They are:

2021 Bucks vs the Suns

2016 Cavaliers vs the Warriors

2006 Heat vs the Mavericks (Ironically)

1977 Trail Blazers vs the 76ers

1969 Celtics vs the Lakers

Out of 458 playoff series with a 2-0 start, only 34 teams have ever made the comeback to win the series. As playoff history suggests, facts are not by their side. But despite what the numbers say, true Mavericks fans will stick with their teams through thick and thin.

