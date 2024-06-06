Can the Mavericks Win It All This Year? ESPN Analyst Tim Legler Sets the Record Straight

The Dallas Mavericks made history this season by becoming the first fifth seed from the Western Conference to reach the NBA Finals . Throughout this year’s playoffs, their competition were higher seed teams who had supposed better odds to eliminate them early in the series.

However, Jason Kidd’s elite squad proved that expectations are subject to change at all times, thus putting together a postseason run for the ages. Leading into finals, the Mavericks emerged from the western conference with a 12-5 run by beating the who's who of epic franchise players.

But will their efforts be enough to defeat the 64-win Boston Celtics, who are headed to their second finals appearance in the last three seasons? A notable ESPN analyst recently revealed why a legitimate case could be made for the Mavericks to become the 2024 NBA Champions.

Tim Legler’s take on Mavs winning the 2024 Finals

With a run this impressive, the Mavs have earned some deserving praise and takes in the past couple of days. Previewing the NBA Finals on SportsCenter, veteran NBA analyst Tim Legler shared his confident pick when asked by host Scott Van Pelt:

“I like Dallas. I’m riding right now the way Luka and Kyrie are playing together. The talent level there is displaying the way they can control the game.”

Legler further elaborated on what Luka Doncic’s presence means for the Mavs in the finals, adding: “There’s no answer for Luka Doncic. Doncic controls the game, unlike any other player in the NBA.”

Making his first finals appearance at age 25, Doncic has amassed a stacked resume worthy of every basketball purist’s praise. Doncic has been All-NBA first team every year he’s been in the NBA except his rookie season.

As per sources like Statmuse and NBA.com, Doncic boasts the third-highest scoring average in the regular season (behind Jordan and Chamberlain) and second-highest in the playoffs (behind Jordan).

Furthermore, with only six NBA seasons under his belt, Luka Legend is ranked eighth all-time among the NBA’s Career Triple-Double Leaders, with 77. With the conclusion of this year’s finals, Doncic can likely become seventh all-time, thus replacing Chamberlain, who has 78.

When Doncic eventually replaces Chamberlain, he’ll be just one spot below his mentor and coach Jason Kidd, who, with 102 career triple-doubles, is placed sixth on the list. These are just some stats that show how far Doncic has come and how much he has achieved in just a short span of time.

But Doncic isn’t the only Maverick who has emerged as a crucial contributor for the Mavs, particularly this season.

A true team effort

This year’s playoffs have put the Mavs’ defensive acumen and offense confidence on display. The key acquisitions of Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington during the trade deadline have resulted in an expected rise in productivity on both ends of the floor.

The Mavericks' defensive rating of 111.1 is reflective of the Improved defense they have played during all their series wins.

The Luka-Kyrie duo has arguably proved to be the best postseason duo, averaging 51.6 points, 13.5 boards, 14 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. Similarly, the defensive trio of Jones Jr, Gafford, and Lively II is averaging a combined 27.6 points, 16.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 4.1 blocks per game.

Unlike what we witnessed in the first half of the regular season, this Mavericks team has shown elite competitive spirit and dominance. With the winning attitude that resembles the mindset of a champion, the Mavs may not be the champions the NBA needs, but the one they deserve.

