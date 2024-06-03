'Cancel The Fight Already': KSI Demands Cancellation Of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Jake Paul’s longtime rival KSI recently tweeted his thoughts regarding The Problem Child’s fight against Mike Tyson. The Brit wishes the bout was canceled after frightening updates regarding the former champion’s health were revealed.

Mike Tyson’s recent fight against Jake Paul had to be postponed. The 57-year-old was revealed to have suffered an ulcer flare-up whilst traveling. It is also rumored that the fighter also had a blood clot.

KSI demands boycott on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

British YouTuber KSI has always possessed a strong disdain towards Jake Paul. The online personalities have shared a hot-blooded feud ever since 2018. He recently disclosed his thoughts on the updates regarding the much-anticipated fight.

Due to his health conditions, Tyson postponed his fight against Jake Paul. It was revealed that it was an ulcer flare-up that caused the delay. However, it is now rumored that the fighter also suffered an internal blood clot.

Until now, the rumor regarding the clot has not been addressed by Tyson’s team. The speculations circling around social media left the British YouTuber worried for the former champion.

“If this is true, cancel the fight already,” tweeted KSI. The founder of Prime Hydration offers to call off the event in anticipation of Tyson’s health deteriorating further. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout was swarmed with criticisms following the official announcement. Due to the huge difference in age shared by the fighters, fans are worried for the 57-year-old contender’s health.

Also read: KSI Taunts Ryan Garcia for Apologizing to PRIME and Logan Paul After Defamation Lawsuit Scare

Dana White’s thoughts on Mike Tyson’s health scare

The status of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul is being questioned by fans. Due to his recent health scare, the bout streamed by Netflix is postponed. A date regarding the rescheduling is yet to be announced.

UFC President Dana White was rendered speechless in his response to the news. He was questioned on his thoughts regarding the bout at the highly successful UFC 302 post-fight press conference.

“Obviously, I know a lot about it,” said White. He denied his urges to talk about the matter in a public space. It seemed like Dana possessed inside information concerning Tyson’s health but refused to open up.

Advertisement

“For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something,” said White. The UFC President was left speechless after the questions regarding Tyson were brought forth.

He also revealed that the former champion disapproves of Dana White talking about the Jake Paul fight publicly. Since the duo appear to be good friends, the UFC President looks worried for Tyson’s health.