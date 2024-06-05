Canelo Alvarez Allegedly Turns Down Potential Terence Crawford Fight in Saudi Arabia: Report

Rumors recently circulated on social media regarding a Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez fight. It is alleged that Saul rejected a possible fight against Bud in Saudi Arabia despite being offered a profitable payday.

It is important to note that these are rumors. Neither the teams have yet confirmed nor denied the fact. Although a fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez has gripped fans’ interest, it is not official as of yet.

Is Canelo Alvarez Vs Terence Crawford a possible fight?

Terence Crawford is currently a pound-for-pound superstar in boxing. After dethroning Errol Spence in a vicious manner, Bud looks for tougher contenders. His next target appears to be undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh, is responsible for making boxing’s biggest fights over the past few years. The highly successful Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is highly regarded as his brainchild.

He recently expressed his interest in making the Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez fight. Both Saul and Bud expressed interest in the potential fight that also garnered a lot of attention from fans worldwide.

However, rumors regarding Alvarez allegedly denying a fight against Crawford are circulating on social media. A huge paycheck was supposedly declined by the Mexican champion.

The reports claim a spokesman expressed Alvarez to have turned down the supposed fight against Terence Crawford.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently added on to the claims. He believes Canelo Alvarez will not get the credit if he beats Terence Crawford. The CEO of Matchroom also claims Saul’s desire to fight contenders like Jaime Munguia who is a forward fighter.

Canelo Alvarez not interested in the David Benavidez fight

David Benavidez is one of the toughest contenders in modern-day boxing. The undefeated fighter has managed to secure twenty-four knockout wins in his record and become one of the toughest contenders.

Canelo Alvarez faced Jaime Munguia in a middleweight clash. Saul emerged victorious via a unanimous decision as he put on a masterclass in the ring. Throughout the build-up, the potential David Benavidez fight was constantly brought up.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Canelo Alvarez expressed his desire to be on the low in fighting David Benavidez. Saul claimed that a huge paycheck would grab his interest when it comes to fighting the 27-year-old boxer.

“They [promoters] come and say, ‘I offer to you hundred-fifty, two-hundred million’ I fight tomorrow,” expressed Canelo Alvarez. Saul also questioned Benavidez’s draw in the sport by saying he has ‘nothing to offer.’

He also expressed the Jaime Munguia fight to be more important than a fight with David Benavidez.

Meanwhile, fans expect the middleweight contenders to face each other in the ring. However, Saul had outwardly denied the potential clash.