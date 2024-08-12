Canelo Alvarez Defends Decision to Skip IBF Mandatory Fight: ‘Who’s Scull? I Never Heard of Him’

Is Canelo Alvarez redefining what it means to be a boxing champion? Recently stripped of his IBF title, Alvarez is stirring up the boxing world. During a revealing chat on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game YouTube channel, he dismissed his mandated challenger, William Scull, with a blunt, "Who's Scull? I never heard of him."

His decision to skip the fight against Scull and instead face Edgar Berlanga speaks volumes. What drives a champion to choose his battles? Is it about legacy, or is there more at play? Canelo's choices could very well reshape the future of boxing.

Canelo Alvarez, who is set to defend his WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on September 14 in Las Vegas, recently addressed the controversy surrounding his decision to skip a mandatory title defense. The IBF stripped Alvarez of his title in July after he refused to fight William Scull, their No. 1-ranked contender. However, Canelo remains unfazed by the decision and confident in his choice.

When asked about his refusal to fight Scull, Canelo didn’t hold back. He stated, “I came and built my career [by fighting opponents like] Miguel Cotto, Mayweather, and everybody to build myself into the Canelo Alvarez that I am today. Right now, I can do whatever I want. And IBF is not going to come one day and tell me, ‘Hey, you need to fight William Scull.’ Who’s Scull? I never heard of him.”

Alvarez also emphasized that the dynamics of boxing change when you reach his level of success. “There are levels to this game. There are stars, and there are superstars. They [added value to championships], championship belts did not make them. So it's very different,” he explained. In his view, he has earned the right to select his opponents based on what enhances his legacy, not just what fulfills a mandatory obligation.

As Canelo prepares for his upcoming fight against Berlanga, he remains focused on his journey, choosing battles he believes will solidify his status as a boxing legend. Despite the criticism, Alvarez is clear: he will continue to make decisions on his terms, not anyone else's.

Oscar De La Hoya didn’t mince words on social media during his Clap Back Thursdays , taking a sharp jab at Canelo Alvarez. “Canelo is dodging tough opponents like David Benavidez,” De La Hoya claimed, echoing sentiments from Saudi promoter Turki Alalshikh. He further criticized Alvarez's avoidance, saying, “Turki recently revealed that Canelo refused to meet with him in person. It’s all because he will do anything not to fight Benavidez.”

De La Hoya also threw shade at Canelo’s next opponent, Edgar Berlanga: “Edgar, bro, you’re from Brooklyn. Puerto Rico doesn’t claim you, bro.” He warned Alvarez about the timing of his fight overlapping with UFC 306, sharply noting, “Canelo, you’re really making the wrong enemies. But you know what? F*ck you.”

This fierce critique from De La Hoya adds another layer to the pre-fight drama. Will Canelo's confidence and selective approach pay off, or will it backfire as he faces mountśing criticism?