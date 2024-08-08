Canelo Alvarez Reacts to Conor McGregor ‘Cornflake’ Dig With Cold Blooded Response: ‘He Knows He’s My...'

Canelo Alvarez has responded to Conor McGregor's recent jab, where he referred to him as a 'cornflake.' The situation escalated when Canelo chose not to pursue a fight with David Benavidez. After declining the offer multiple times, Alvarez clarified that his decision wasn't based on financial reasons. However, a $200 million offer would definitely catch his attention. This remark from Alvarez was recently brought to light by Michael Benson on X.

Conor McGregor decided to weigh in on the matter and blasted Alvarez in a now-deleted tweet. Throwing shade at Canelo Alvarez, McGregor termed him as a ‘cornflake’ and also stated that Alvarez is worth a 300k buy. The Irishman also went on to say that Turki Alalshikh was right in his decision to part ways with the boxer as, according to ‘Mystic Mac’, ‘Canelo doesn’t sell’.

Well, these words from the former UFC double champ did not seem to sit well with Canelo Alvarez. In a recent press meet, Alvarez was asked to chip in on the McGregor controversy. Replying to the allegations, the boxer said, “What’s happening is that he’s helping Dana White to sell for the UFC. That’s why he’s saying that. But he knows he’s my son.”

What Alvarez meant to say was that when McGregor attacked him for doing his event in September, it meant that the event would clash with the much-hyped UFC NOCHE at The Sphere. Thus, according to Alvarez, it was just a promotion tactic implied by McGregor to help the UFC in garnering more UFC sales. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor did not limit his UFC online ranting to Canelo Alvarez.

In another deleted post on X, Conor McGregor expressed his disappointment towards ex-POTUS Donald Trump. Recently, Trump claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov was his favorite UFC fighter. This did not sit well with him as McGregor termed the statement from Trump as ‘campaign-ending decision.’ Well, such a sentiment coming from McGregor was understandable as he has a huge rift with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Since the UFC 229 brawl, the duo has shared bad blood up until now. In the wake of recent FSB investigation and tax evasion allegations against Khabib, McGregor launched a scathing attack on Khabib accusing him of ‘fleeing’ his country. Thus, it seems that Conor McGregor is well and truly back with his signature online trash talking. Now, the fans are waiting eagerly to watch the mystical aura of McGregor take over the UFC octagon as well.