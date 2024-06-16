'Can't even celebrate': Derek Lively's Emotional Tribute to Late Mother After Historic 3- Pointer In NBA Finals Game 4

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

The Dallas Mavericks flipped the table on Friday after triumphing over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The team’s rookie player, Derek Lively ll, earned historic 3-pointers to help his team win the game.

Soon after the victory, Lively paid tribute to his late mother, Kathy Drysdale, and expressed how she is the reason behind his first career 3-pointer.

Derek Lively dedicates first career 3-pointers to late Mother

Derek Lively recently helped Jason Kidd's team from getting swept away from the Finals series. The moment became very special for the young player and he went on to talk about it.

Lively first stated how his mother, Kathy, helped him make it. He said, “It's for her. She helped me make it. She helped me make a lot more. She helped me at the free throw line. She helped me make reads.”

It is significant to note that Kathy took on the responsibility of raising Dereck Lively II alone as the player's father died back in 2012 due to a cocaine and heroin overdose. Meanwhile, Lively's mother used to attend his game and cheer for him back then.

The 20-year-old player recently posted a video on TikTok, mentioning how he misses his mom and he can't celebrate his feat alongside his mom. The caption read, “I miss you so much mom. Can’t even celebrate with you.”

Derek Lively suffered his greatest loss when his mother passed away

Derek Lively suffered heartbreak in April, this year as he lost his mother who had been fighting cancer for a very long time. Diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2014, she battled the disease for over a decade, even undergoing both chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

Taking to his Instagram account, Lively shared the heartbreaking news of bidding farewell to his mother. He expressed profound sadness and conveyed his enduring love and longing for her.

Dallas Maverick coach applauded Derek Lively for the first triple of his NBA career

Lively earned three-pointers in Game 4 and finished the match with 11 points and 12 rebounds. After the game concluded, Maverick coach Kidd praised the player.

Kidd said (via Sports Illustrated), “He'd (Lively) tell you he played point guard. His ability to be able to bring the ball, being able to shoot the three is the next step for him. He has all the skill set.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

