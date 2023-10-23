‘Can’t remain afraid kid’: Michael Chandler claims Conor McGregor is scared and wants to avoid fighting him on UFC return

The 155-pound king, Conor McGregor, has been out of the octagon for the last two years after injuring his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor is now fit to make his comeback; he has even entered the UFC drug program with the aim of returning next year at the UFC 300 event. McGregor's possible opponent is the former Bellator lightweight champion, Michael Chandler. They both served as coaches in the UFC Tuff series earlier this year.

McGregor is renowned for his trash-talking skills and ability to sell massive pay-per-views. He is now targeting every possible competitor, including UFC and boxing legends. McGregor has recently commented on UFC champion Islam Makhachev and he has engaged in a Twitter back-and-forth with boxing champion Canelo in the past weeks.

Now, his rumored opponent, Michael Chandler, has responded to the Notorious one, even going so far as to call him a coward.

Michael Chandler took shots at former UFC champion Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler took some shots at Conor McGregor; he tweeted and said McGregor never talks about him online. He further stated that McGregor is smart, finding someone lesser than him, and waiting for the right moment to move forward. Michael concluded the tweet by saying, “It’s too late to be scared, man. Can’t remain afraid, kid."

McGregor later replied in a deleted tweet "Sit down and wait and shut your mouth, yeah? The Mac will be here soon.”

Michael Chandler is a former Bellator lightweight champion with a professional record of 23 wins and 8 losses. His last fight was against Dustin Poirier, which he lost. He called out McGregor at the UFC 274 event, where he knocked out Tony Ferguson with a massive kick.

He stated at UFC 274, “Conor McGregor, you need to come back and fight someone, and that someone is me. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. I want you at the biggest, I want you at the baddest, you and me at 170 this summer and this winter, anytime you want.”

