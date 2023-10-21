‘Can’t say Pakistan Zindabad’: Bengaluru cop halts fan's enthusiastic cheering

During Friday's Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match in Bengaluru, authorities asked a Pakistani man to refrain from chanting "Pakistan Zindabad". Video clips going viral online depict a policeman instructing a Pakistani supporter to stop cheering for his team. Cricket aficionados worldwide have gathered in India to support their teams in the tournament.

Despite trying to reason with the policeman, the Pakistani man got nowhere. The video captures his confusion, questioning why Indian fans are allowed to chant "Bharat Mata ki Jai," while his cheers of "Pakistan Zindabad" are not tolerated.

To this, the policeman candidly replies," Bharat Mata ki Jai is okay, but ‘you can’t say Pakistan Zindabad.’ The Pakistani fan insisted that it's only natural for fans from Pakistan to cheer "Pakistan Zindabad." Unyielding, the policeman also declines to repeat his directive for the camera, likely oblivious to the fact that someone is recording him.

In the nail-biting World Cup match, Australia trumped Pakistan by 62 runs. Thanks to the efforts of openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, who both scored impressive centuries, forming a partnership that accumulated 259 runs, Australia managed to secure a victory.

ALSO READ: ‘He was confused actually’: KL Rahul reveals he had to convince Virat Kohli to go after century vs Bangladesh

Latest team rankings following the Australia vs Pakistan match

In the 18th match of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Australia, and Pakistan squared off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai. Having secured the toss, Pakistan decided to bowl first.

Australia responded powerfully, racking up an impressive 367 runs over 50 overs. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, the leading openers, established a record-breaking opening partnership for Australia in World Cup history.

Pakistan tried to reach the huge target with a score of over 300 runs but got bowled out within 45 overs. Consequently, Australia defeated Pakistan by a margin of 62 runs.

In the ongoing rankings, New Zealand is leading, with an unbroken winning streak of four matches, an impressive net run rate of +1.923, and a total of 8 points. India is hot on their heels with a similar win track, net run rate of +1.659, and 8 points of their own.

South Africa occupies the third spot with two victories and a single loss from three matches, a net run rate of +1.385, and 4 points. Australia is in fourth place, having played four matches, won two, lost two, and accumulated 4 points with a net run rate of -0.193.

Advertisement

Pakistan, having played four matches as well, secured two victories and suffered two losses, standing in fifth place with a net run rate of -0.456 and a total of 4 points.

ALSO READ: ‘Let’s get done with this obsession’: Gambhir outlines big reason why India hasn't won ICC tournaments lately