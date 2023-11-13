‘Can't wait to see this match’: Fans predict Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso for WrestleMania 40

The Usos are widely considered as one of the best tag teams ever in WWE. They were the undisputed tag team champions but lost their titles at WrestleMania 39 against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at Night of Champions. He was later brutalized by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, after which Jey Uso restarted his feud against Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso was set to face Roman Reigns in the Tribal Rule match. In a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Uso made his return and betrayed his own twin brother at SummerSlam 2023.

Now, Jey Uso has quit SmackDown and is competing on Monday Night Raw as a solo superstar. Main Event Jey is also set to face Judgment Day alongside other superstars at Survivor Series 2023.

Recently, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso both competed at a WWE live show. A video is now surfacing on the internet where the former tag team partners cross paths on the ramp. Jey Uso was leaving the arena, and Jimmy was entering; both gave each other a stare-down.

Fans are now excited to see them both compete in the near future, possibly at WrestleMania 40.

A fan tweeted via his Twitter account, “Can't wait to see this match.”

“Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso at WM 40, I can sense it,” another fan tweeted on his Twitter.

The fifth member of Team Jey Uso at Survivor Series 2023

Last year, the War Games match made its debut on the main roster at Survivor Series 2022, where the Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) faced off against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

This year, Jey Uso, alongside Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, will compete against The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh).

Both teams need one more member. According to some rumors, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are the two favorites to join Team Jey Uso.

The story will take an interesting turn if Jimmy Uso joins Judgment Day for the War Games match at Survivor Series 2023, possibly marking the beginning of a feud between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

