'Can'tWait For This Feud': Fans Think Roman Reigns Will Face THIS Young Star After WWE Drops Major Hints On RAW

Seeing a match between Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker will be a fantasy booking. WWE might be already planting seeds for the encounter as hinted on Monday Night RAW this week. The reigning Intercontinental Champion issued a serious warning to Jey Uso and his family, prompting fans to wonder whether it was a subtle hint towards a feud between Reigns and Breakker.

Beating Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston, Main Event Jey became the first man to enter the anticipated Fatal 4 Way match to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Following Jey's victory, Breakker was asked about his opinion in a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond.

The 26-year-old Steiner family member cut an exciting promo, targeting Jey's Anoa'i family. As per him, “You better watch your mouth Jey, because there’s never been a member of your family to beat up a member of mine.”

Jey's family also means the Original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Now, a myriad of fans are pondering whether Bron's words were a subtle hint towards a future rivalry with the former Undisputed WWE Champion, who is currently embroiled in a feud with his own family members, the new Bloodline.

The WWE fans on X (formerly Twitter) are thrilled to see Bron's recent promo, and they are trying to connect the dots to see a potential rivalry between the top men.

Advertisement

Posting The Final Boss The Rock's GIF, one fan wrote, "When Heyman leaves Roman for Bron in the future,", while another one wrote, "We cant wait for this feud...its pure family business now. spear vs Spear"

Doubting Bron's statement, one fan noted "Gonna have to fact check that statement to see if Rosey or Jamal ever beat Scott Steiner in 2003 or if any of the Wild Samoans or Head Shrinkers beat Scott and Rick in the 80s and 90s."

While the possibility of a battle of Spears between Roman and Bron will happen somewhere down the line, it is not feasible now or within a few months. While Bron is on RAW, the Head of the Table wrestles on SmackDown.

Moreover, Breakker is still a rookie on the main roster, and Reigns is a veteran. The Steiner family member must spend more time on the main roster, grooming his character and possibly winning a world title before deciding to go head-to-head with the biggest WWE star of this generation. It could potentially headline WrestleMania.

Advertisement