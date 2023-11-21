Cara Delevingne reveals how she feels about BFF Taylor Swift dating NFL star Travis Kelce

After Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift's third BFF, has come forward to share her statement on Swift's swifty relationship with Travis Kelce. Cara Delevingne, in a recent interview, talked about Travis-Taylor, and here's what she said.

Cara Delevingne is happy for Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's world changed ever since she made it official with Chiefs tight end, which includes the relationships with her BFFs. One of Taylor's best friends, Cara Delevingne, recently made a statement about Swift being in a romantic relationship with Travis Kelce.

In an interview with E!, Cara Delevingne mentioned that her steaming romance with the Chiefs' tight end is something new, unlike her previous relationship. Of course, that comes down as an unignorable point. Taylor has been privacy-centric in her past relationships.

However, with Travis Kelce, that's the last thing that she is worried about. Her kissing Travis during the Argentina concert, backstage, shows that she is not thinking about keeping everything a secret anymore. Something that she has been doing in the past.

"I'm so, so happy for her. There's definitely something very different about them," explained Cara Delevingne.

Cara Delevingne is definitely happiest about Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce. Above all, trying this new way of dating without worrying about keeping everything under the curtains is something that she has seemed to be enjoying.

Not just Cara Delevingne, but Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, too, are happy about Taylor's budding relationship with Travis. Keeping their obvious concerns aside, they are genuinely happy about her BFF being in a happy and healthy relationship.